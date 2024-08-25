Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson has never been shy of saying any take of his and definitely wasn't when he was presented a question by Stephen A. Smith where he brought up a topic involving Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. In a controversial statement, Edwards would say that there was not a skilled player in the old days of the NBA aside from Michael Jordan which prompted a scathing response by Johnson.

“I never respond to a guy who's never won a championship,” Johnson said. “There's not nothing to really say. He didn't win a college championship, I don't even know if he won a high school championship.”

Anthony Edwards quote that made Lakers icon Magic Johnson respond

There is no doubt that Edwards is one of the best young stars in the entire NBA, but it is safe to say that the claim from the Timberwolves star was a head scratcher for a ton of basketball fans. The original quote came from an interview with Lane Florsheim of The Wall Street Journal in the wake of Edwards winning the gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

“I didn’t watch it back in the day so I can’t speak on it,” Edwards said when asked how the current generation of basketball differs from the past. “They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that’s why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But now everybody has skill.”

While Johnson's response to Edwards seems to be of hatred, it is most likely made in jest, though insinuating that Johnson and others before Edwards didn't have skill even besides Jordan is considered ludicrous. Johnson was a crucial part of the Lakers' dynasty that won five championships throughout the 1980s.

As for Edwards at 23-years old, he has not won a title just yet though himself and the Timberwolves look to get better next season with a roller coaster of a season under their belts. While they are seen as juggernauts in the Western Conference, the Lakers are hoping to catch everybody by surprise as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and new head coach JJ Reddick prepare for the upcoming season.