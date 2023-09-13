Timothée Chalamet's net worth in 2023 is $25 million. Chalamet is an actor who rose early prominence for his his roles in the TV show “Homeland” and movie “Call Me by Your Name.” He has received various accolades throughout his young career, including nominations for an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards and three BAFTA Film Awards. Let's take a look at Timothée Chalamet's net worth in 2023.

Timothée Chalamet's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $25 million

Timothée Chalamet's net worth in 2023 is $25 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Timothée Chalamet was born on December 27th, 1995 in New York City. He studied at a special high school for music and art, where he began honing his acting skills. Growing up, Chalamet spent some summers in Le Chambon-sur-Lignon, a small French village near Lyon, at the home of his paternal grandparents. Due to his father being French, Chalamet has dual citizenship in the United States and France and is also bilingual.

Chalamet starred in numerous school musicals and stage productions as a high-schooler. He attended Columbia University in 2014 to study cultural anthropology for one year. He then transferred to the Gallatin School of Individualized Study, where he focused more fully on his acting career.

Timothée Chalamet's early acting career

Chalamet began his career as a child actor, appearing in numerous commercials. He also appeared in many short films. His first role in a major TV show was an episode of “Law and Order.” His early breakthrough came in 2012, when he landed recurring roles on the television series “Royal Pains” and “Homeland.” His performance in “Homeland” earned Chalamet his first major award, a Screen Actors Guild win for Best Ensemble.

Chalamet's big break in film came with the 2012 blockbuster “Interstellar,” as he played the role of Matthew McConaughey's son. The film grossed $675 million globally.

Timothée Chalamet's career takes off

Chalamet won his first big award in 2016 for his performance in the stage production of “Prodigal Son,” taking home the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play. He also appeared in “Miss Stevens” in 2016, once again receiving outstanding reviews.

Chalamet experienced great success in 2017, getting nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor with the film “Call Me By Your Name.” Another of his defining roles came in “Beautiful Boy.” For his work, Chalamet once again received a number of award nominations. After playing King Henry V of England in “The King” on Netflix and starring in “Little Women”, Chalamet had the honor of hosting an episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

In 2021, Chalamet played the lead role of Paul Atreides in the smith hit film adaptation of “Dune.” He's also been cast as the titular Willy Wonka in the upcoming film “Wonka,” and will reprise his role as Atreides in “Dune: Part 2” next year.

Timothée Chalamet's brand endorsements

Chalamet inked his biggest brand endorsement to date in May 2023, signing with French luxury brand Chanel. He is the brand ambassador for its premium men's fragrance line, Bleu de Chanel. In April, Chalamet was filming a commercial with Martin Scorsese, most likely for the Bleu de Chanel line.

Chalamet was also featured in a Cadillac Super Bowl commercial, appearing as “Edgar Scissorhands,” an homage to Johnny Depp's iconic character Edward Scissorhands. He appeared on the cover of TIME magazine in 2021, sporting high-end brands while further cementing his legacy in the fashion industry. With Chalamet's high fashion sense and interest in luxury brands, he can continue to pile up brand partnerships as his star grows.

Timothée Chalamet's upcoming work

Chalamet's work in Wonka will be released on December 15, 2023. He also wrapped up filming “Dune: Part Two” alongside Zendaya in late 2022, and will be playing the role of Bob Dylan in the movie “A Complete Unknown.”

As Chalamet's star continues to rise, his net worth will only continue to skyrocket. Were you surprised by Timothée Chalamet's net worth in 2023?