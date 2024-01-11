Bill Belichick emerges as the favorite to land the Titans head coaching job to replace Mike Vrabel after being let go by the Patriots.

The Tennessee Titans are one of many teams in the NFL searching for a new head coach. There are plenty of options on the table, however, the latest betting odds have Bill Belichick leading the pack as the next possible coach in Tennessee to replace Mike Vrabel.

That's right, the former New England Patriots head coach is officially the betting favorite to be hired by the Titans. He does share the same odds though, with Houston Texans offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowick. Both head coaching candidates are a +400 favorite.

The top six favorites to be hired by the Titans are as follows: Bill Belichick (+400), Bobby Slowick (+400), Mike MacDonald (+500), Ben Johnson (+600), Mike Kafka (+700), and Dan Quinn (+850).

It'll be interesting to see which candidate Tennessee opts to hire. Belichick would definitely sure up the defense. But general manager, Ran Carthon must build a competitive offense around Will Levis. It could be a match made in heaven. However, if the Titans want Belichick to run a team like a CEO, then they could have just kept Mike Vrabel.

So far, Tennessee has requested interviews with seven candidates. Three of which are offensive-minded coaches including Brian Callahan, Ben Johnson, and Mike Kafka. The other four focus more on defense, which includes Aaron Glenn, Mike MacDonald, Antonio Pierce, and Dan Quinn.

The hiring process should be picking up speed in the coming weeks. With multiple teams in the league conducting interviews, we should see who lands where relatively soon. The Titans are definitely a team to watch, as the next head coach will have a ton of expectations on their shoulders.