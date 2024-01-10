Amongst their many Mike Vrabel replacement candidates, the Titans have requested to interview Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce.

After firing Mike Vrabel, the Tennessee Titans are now casting a wide net to find their next head coach. Amongst a slew of candidates, Antonio Pierce's name stands out as a Titans target.

Tennessee has officially requested to interview Pierce for their head coaching vacancy, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Titans have also requested to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for the opening, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Tennessee also has Baltimore Ravens DC Mike Macdonald on their list, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pierce gets first HC interview

Pierce took over as the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after Josh McDaniels was fired. He helped the Raiders earn a 5-4 record. While they missed the playoffs with an 8-9, Pierce helped change the culture in Vegas.

As the Raiders look for their next head coach, Pierce has gotten endorsements from the likes of Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby amongst others. If Las Vegas wants to make it into the playoffs, many in the franchise believe Pierce is the right coach to lead them there.

But it now appears that the Raiders aren't alone in these thoughts. After seeing how Pierce managed on an interim basis, Tennessee is now interested in what he would offer as a head coach.

The Raiders have a decision to make on whether or not to promote Pierce to official head coach. If Vegas decides not to, the Titans like what Pierce brings to the table.

Quinn, Kafka, Macdonald get another chance

Obviously Pierce won't be the only candidate the Titans interview throughout their head coaching search. But Quinn and Kafka have become names of interest and could become the next leader in Tennessee.

Quinn has gained widespread interest across the league with the Seattle Seahawks being named a team of interest. The Cowboys ranked fifth in total defense during the regular season, allowing 299.7 YPG.

The Giants had a down year in 2023, especially on offense. While that could hurt Kafka's resume, he is still a respected coach and has had a meteoric rise in the NFL.

After serving as Michigan's DC in 2021, Macdonald joined the Ravens in 2022. This season, he has Baltimore playing at another level as they enter the postseason with the No. 6 ranked defense, allowing 301.4 YPG. The Carolina Panthers have also been tied to Macdonald.

Tennessee will likely have plenty of candidates as they look to replace Vrabel. Antonio Pierce, Quinn, Macdonald and Kafka are guaranteed to be four of them.