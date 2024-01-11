The Titans will reportedly not go after the two biggest names available to replace Mike Vrabel.

The Tennessee Titans fired successful head coach Mike Vrabel on Wednesday and on Thursday, news came out that the team and owner Amy Adams Strunk are going to swing for the fences with a huge hire of either former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick or Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. At least one NFL insider says neither of those names are on the Titans’ list, though.

“Both Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick are NOT on the Titans’ candidate list, per source,” The Athletic’s NFL insider Diana Russini reported on Thursday. “The team is open to a coach who specializes on either side of the ball. There is no specific criteria in that regard.”

With Mike Vrabel out, general manager Ran Carthon and Amy Adams Strunk are firmly in charge of the franchise and will conduct the search for the next Titans head coach. And while Russini’s report clearly states that they are open to offensive- or defensive-minded head coaches, speculation is that with young quarterback Will Levis in place, Tennessee will look to bring in someone on the offensive side.

If that is the case, the top offensive coordinator candidates will surely be on the team’s interview list. That means fans should keep an eye on Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson, Houston Texans OC Bobby Slowik, and Washington Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy.

One more interesting candidate is recently fired Atlanta Hawks head coach Arthur Smith. Before getting the job in Atlanta, Smith was the Titans OC in 2019 and 2022, and that marked the start of the franchise’s most recent three-year playoff run.