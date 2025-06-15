The US Open at Oakmont Country Club is back from a rain delay. The tournament was halted at 4:01 p.m. Eastern and returned at 5:40 due to torrential downpours and lightning in the area. Sam Burns holds the lead over Adam Scott through seven holes. But after over 90 minutes without golf, the Father's Day tradition is back on from Pittsburgh.

The leaders are warming back up for the U.S. Open final round. 🫡 Play is set to resume at 5:40 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/B3DFxaUB9K — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Burns entered the day with a one-shot advantage over fellow American JJ Spaun and the Australian Scott. Everyone in the final groups has gone backwards already in the first seven holes. But the easiest stretch on the course so far this week has been early on the back nine. When the leaders make the turn, that's when a favorite could pull away.

Scottie Scheffler was the heavy favorite coming into the week, and for good reason. After winning the PGA Championship, he cruised to a win at The Memorial in his next start. But the World No. 1 has struggled all week, including missing three makeable putts just before the delay.

Rory McIlroy is done for the day, as he barely made the cut and played poorly again on Saturday. But a three-under 67 may get him some momentum heading into the summer. The Open Championship is in his home country of Northern Ireland this July.

Scott and Burns are the only two players under par as the round restarts. Victor Hovland and Tyrell Hatton entered the pause at one-over, three shots back of Burns. There is plenty of US Open golf left at Oakmont, which means players could be coming backward even with softer conditions.

NBC reported that tournament officials expect to finish the tournament before sunset in Pittsburgh. If they cannot, the US Open will continue on Monday.

During the delay, NBC showed highlights of Tiger Woods' 2008 US Open win at Torrey Pines. Social media was loving that, but now, we are back on at Oakmont.