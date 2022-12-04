By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Early in Week 13’s contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, a scary moment occurred involving the Tennessee Titans’ rookie wideout Treylon Burks. As the first-round pick caught a 25-yard touchdown, the first of his NFL career, from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Burks took a helmet to his facemask in traffic and briefly appeared to lose consciousness, according to team reporter Paul Kuharsky.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Burks is currently being evaluated by the Titans’ medical staff. While no official word has come out regarding Burks’ ability to return to this game, it would not be surprising if he were held out for the remainder of the contest. Fortunately, Burks was seen up and walking with the assistance of others, so at a minimum, that is a good sign.

The talented rookie entered Sunday’s action amid a hot streak since returning from injury in Week 10, recording 25 receptions for 359 yards and three total touchdowns (including a fumble recovery last week vs. the Cincinnati Bengals).

The Titans’ selection of Burks in the 2022 NFL Draft was at least, in some part, an effort to replace former wide receiver A.J. Brown, who currently plays for the Eagles. In his first game against his former team, Brown also recorded a receiving touchdown of his own on a 40-yard bomb from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Keep up with our coverage here at ClutchPoints as we learn more about the extent of Burks’ injury. Hopefully, it is good news that will not affect Treylon Burks from suiting up for Week 14’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.