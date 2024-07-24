Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis was thrown into the fire as a rookie. Now entering his sophomore campaign as the unquestioned starter, Levis is attempting to take his game to unseen heights.

Helping him along the way is trainer Rob Williams. After working with him predominantly virtually, Levis and Williams had the chance to train in-person this offseason. Williams said he has seen Levis take massive strides through those sessions, changing up his fundamentals to become a more well-rounded quarterback, via Ben Arthur of Fox Sports.

“I kind of look at it like putting a new engine in the car and now we've got it running great. Now let's go work on driving,” Williams said. “No matter what we work on, we have a new engine. A new power source.”

The biggest change in Levis' game is his throwing mechanics. Williams described him as an “arm thrower,” entering the league. During the offseason, the quarterback focused more on generating power with his hips, leg and core, not solely relying on his arm. With that new “engine,” Williams thinks Levis has all the tools in place for a sophomore breakthrough.

His rookie season saw Will Levis go 3-6 as a starter. He threw for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. While there were flashes of brilliance, the Titans are obviously looking for more from their QB1.

However, they fully believe that Levis is the right guy to lead them under center. While the Titans brought in Mason Rudolph as a backup, there's no questions about who is the team's starting quarterback going into Week 1.

Now it's up to Levis to retain that role and prove he can be the guy. Williams is more than confident he can do the job.

Titans prop Will Levis up for success

During his rookie season, Levis was sacked 28 times – tied for 25th-most in the league – despite playing just nine games. The Titans as a whole let up 64 sacks, tied with the New York Jets for third-most in the NFL.

To rectify the issue, Tennessee selected JC Latham in the first found of the NFL Draft. He joins 2023's first-rounder Peter Skoronski as well as center Lloyd Cushenberry, who the team signed in free agency. The offensive line is still a work in progress overall, but the the unit looks much stronger overall heading into Levis' sophomore campaign.

As do his receiving options. DeAndre Hopkins was Levis' favorite target as a rookie, as the receiver led the team in receptions (75), yardage (1,057) and touchdowns (seven). However, no other receiver on the Titans broke 30 receptions, 500 yards or four touchdowns alongside him. Tennessee knew they needed more help in the pass game.

Which is why they made a big splash by signing Calvin Ridley in free agency. He comes to Tennessee after a successful campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. Tony Pollard, who spent the 2023 season as the Dallas Cowboys lead running back, will now fill the same role in Tennessee.

Through all these additions however, Will Levis will still be the focus. How he operates at quarterback will dictate the Titans' success.