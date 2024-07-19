The Tennessee Titans are in for a transition year with Brian Callahan at the helm of their ship and Derrick Henry off to what appears to be greener pastures in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Should Titans fans root for Henry after he skipped town to sign with Tennessee's AFC rivals? One NFL writer is getting blasted by Henry after adding his two cents.

Henry and the writer's comments came amid the release of the top 10 Titans of all-time list. Meanwhile, the Titans are welcoming back familiar face Jamal Adams.

Henry unleashed his beast mode side on the writer as he took him to task for attempting to shame Tennessee NFL fans.

Henry fires back at writer

The retort came swift and brutally from Henry as he took NFL writer Paul Kuharsky to task.

“If you root for Derrick Henry to the extent that you want the Ravens to win so much as a game, you are not the #Titans fan you think you are. Period,” Kuharsky wrote on X. “Not up for debate.”

Kuharsky continued before Henry tweeted at him.

“If they are on the goal line, at the end of a game they are trailing by 4, and you want him to score, you are not the TEN fan you think you are.”

Henry's response was short.

“Paul go find something to do,” Henry wrote.

Henry's prospects with Ravens

Henry will join John Harbaugh's Ravens this season in what should be must-see TV in Baltimore. Lamar Jackson is a master at the read option and using playfakes meaning that he and Henry should combine to terrorize opposing defenses.

Both are among the most talented runners at any position in the NFL and Jackson is also a fantastic thrower of the football. While fans debate the merits of Henry's clap back, the real question is whether the Ravens will ever end up in a scenario like the one Kuharsky described, considering the dominance they are poised to unleash on the football field this season.

“Derrick, I'm sorry we didn't find you a tier 1 QB…You would have been a multiple time Super Bowl winner in TEN,” one fan wrote on X in response to the exchange.