The upcoming live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon has found its two leads — The Last of Us star Nico Parker and The Black Phone’s Mason Thames.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Parker and Thames’ casting in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon film. The former will play the role of Astrid (voiced by America Ferrera in the animated films) and the latter will play Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel in the animated films), the lead character. Filming is expected to begin this summer and the film is slated for a March 14, 2025 release date as of the time of this writing. Dean DeBlois — who wrote and directed the animated films — will write and direct the live-action film.

Based on the books written by Cressida Cowell, How to Train Your Dragon follows Hiccup, a Viking, and his relationship with Toothless, an injured dragon. The three animated feature films grossed over $1.6 billion during their theatrical runs in 2010, 2014, and 2019, respectively.

Mason Thames is coming off of a stellar leading performance in The Black Phone. Even if Ethan Hawke was billed as the film’s star, it was Thames and his on-screen sister — played by Madeleine McGraw — who stole the show. He’ll appear in the film Incoming with Bobby Cannavale and Boys of Summer with Mel Gibson and Lorraine Bracco.

Nico Parker is coming off a star-making performance in The Last of Us for HBO as Sarah Miller in two episodes. She previously appeared in Disney’s live-action Dumbo adaptation and Reminiscence with Hugh Jackman. She’ll also star in Laura Chinn’s directorial debut, Suncoast, with Woody Harrelson.