Tobias Harris' net worth in 2024 is $30 million. Harris was a starting forward for the Philadelphia 76ers for more than five seasons before signing a contract in 2024 to return to the Detroit Pistons.

Harris has been a reliable starter in the league. Let's take a closer look at Tobias Harris' net worth in 2024.

What is Tobias Harris' net worth in 2024?: $30 million (estimate)

Tobias Harris' net worth in 2024 is $30 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Tobias Harris was born on July 15, 1992, in Islip, N.Y.. He attended Half Hollow Hills High School West where Harris put up 24.7 points, 14.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.3 blocks per game to lead Half Hollow Hills to the New York Class AA state boys basketball championship game.

For his junior year, Harris transferred to Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School. In a Crusaders uniform, Harris averaged 25 points and 12 rebounds per game and led them to a New York state Class A championship. He finished his high school stint as Mr. New York Basketball and as a McDonald's All-American.

Coming out of high school, Harris was a five-star prospect, according to ESPN. As a blue-chip prospect, Harris received offers from various college basketball programs. These colleges include Syracuse, Maryland, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. Harris committed to Tennessee.

Harris was a one-and-done prospect for Tennessee. In his lone season in a Volunteers uniform, Harris averaged 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field overall. As a result, Harris was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and Second team All-SEC.

Tobias Harris is drafted by the Bobcats, traded to the Bucks

After just one season with Tennessee, Harris decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2011 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Charlotte Bobcats selected Harris in the first round with the 19th overall pick by the Charlotte Bobcats.

Shortly after the Bobcats drafted Harris, they traded him on the same night to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team trade involving the Milwaukee Bucks and the Sacramento Kings.

Not long after, Harris signed a four-year rookie deal worth $6.8 million with the Bucks, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, Harris averaged 5.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 47 percent from the field overall.

Tobias Harris is traded to the Magic

Midway through Harris' second season, the Bucks traded the University of Tennessee alum to the Orlando Magic with Doron Lamb and Beno Udrih in return for J.J. Redick, Gustavo Ayon and Ish Smith. Harris finished his sophomore year with averages of 11.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game on 46 percent shooting.

In the 2014-15 season, the Magic promoted Harris to the starting forward position. As a result, his numbers improved greatly to 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 47 percent from the field overall.

Coming off a solid season, the Magic rewarded Harris with a four-year contract extension worth $64 million, based on reports. Harris stayed until midway through the 2015-16 season, averaging 13.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game on 46 percent shooting.

Tobias Harris is traded to the Pistons, then the Clippers

In the middle of the 2015-16 season, the Magic traded Harris to the Detroit Pistons for Ersan Ilyasova and Brandon Jennings. Following the trade, the University of Tennessee standout played in 157 games across three seasons for the Pistons. In his time in Detroit, he tallied 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per outing on 47 percent shooting from the floor.

Just a month before the trade deadline of the 2017-18 season, Harris was part of a package that landed him in Los Angeles with the Clippers. All-Star big man and former Slam Dunk Contest champion Blake Griffin highlighted the deal.

Harris played in 87 games across two seasons for the Clippers. He averaged a career-best 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and a career-high 43 percent on 3-pointers.

Tobias Harris is traded to the Sixers

At the trade deadline of the 2018-19 season, the Clippers sent Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a multiplayer deal. For the rest of the season, he registered 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per outing on 47 percent shooting from the field overall.

Prior to the 2019-20 season, Harris agreed to sign a five-year max deal worth $180 million with the Sixers, as per reports. Since then, Harris has served as the Sixers' starting forward. He averaged 17.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 5+ seasons in Philly.

However, in July 2024, the Sixers signed All-Star forward Paul George, making it official that Harris would not be returning to Philly. Harris quickly agreed to a two-year $52 million deal to return to Detroit. The Pistons finished 2023-24 with the worst record in the NBA, and new coach JB Bickerstaff will be relying on Harris to be a veteran leader for the young Pistons.

Tobias Harris' endorsement deals

Harris has been a reliable starter in the NBA. Given his popularity, it isn't surprising that major brands have wanted to partner up with him. Some of the brands that he endorses include Nike, Beats by Dre, Gatorade, Monster, Goldfish, BlendTec, Asphalt Yacht Club, and Vashr.

