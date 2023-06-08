The New England Patriots stumbled to an 8-9 record last season at Gillette Stadium. Head Coach Bill Belichick's team ranked in the bottom half of NFL passing statistics.

The Patriots are expected to honor their greatest passer of all-time, Tom Brady, against Philadelphia in week one. Brady spoke recently about his return, putting rumors of a strained relationship to bed. He said he and Belichick have a lot of mutual respect, and praised owner Robert Kenneth Kraft.

“It was such a kind gesture by RKK (owner Robert Kenneth Kraft), who I've been in touch with since the season ended,” Brady said. “We've always had a great relationship. From the moment that I stepped foot in Foxborough, I've cherished that opportunity, and I've always felt like I've been a member of that organization.

“I know my football journey took me to Tampa for three years, which I absolutely loved. And when that ended I had an opportunity to really reconnect with RKK on a personal level.”

Belichick's lack of playoff success without Brady has been panned in recent years. The Patriots boss is busy preparing a 12-player rookie class for the 2023 campaign.

“All the rookies, they’ve all been good. They’ve got a lot to learn. They’re trying,” Belichick said.

“It’s like drinking through a fire hose, but that’s what it is for rookies coming in the NFL. But they all put in extra time. They’re trying. They’re overwhelmed, but they’re still afloat, still swimming, treading water. Eventually, it’ll sort itself out, but no issues with any of them really. They’re all working hard. It’s a lot.”

Brady said he's excited to see fans and teammates from the perspective of a hometown hero.

“He thought this was something that the fans would really enjoy. Obviously, I want to go back there and see the fans. See my teammates. I went back there one time, it was in an opposing uniform, which was a different type of welcoming. Although people were very polite, and I had a great experience.

“To be able to go back there in a different frame of mind, a less competitive frame of mind, and I'm always pulling for the Patriots. It's been a great organization. I've got so many friends there still. My kids were born in Boston. I have so many incredible memories of my time there, and it's a great gesture by the organization.”