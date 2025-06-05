Heston Kjerstad drove a go-ahead two-run triple into the right-field corner in the seventh inning, and the Baltimore Orioles held on for a 3–2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to five games — their longest of the season.

Catcher Adley Rutschman hit a game-tying solo home run in the sixth to spark the comeback. The win pushed Baltimore to 24–36, now 8–2 over its last 10 contests, and continued a stunning turnaround from the team’s disastrous start to the season. The five-game run includes two come-from-behind victories and marks the first time all year the Orioles have taken consecutive series — a milestone that has lifted team morale and re-energized a frustrated fan base.

The Orioles’ surge has caught national attention, especially on social media. MLB’s official X account (formerly Twitter) posted a graphic of Kjerstad celebrating his clutch triple and emphasized the club’s recent dominance.

“Make it 5 straight wins and 8 of their last 10 for the @Orioles!”

Kjerstad’s big moment came off Seattle reliever Carlos Vargas, who left a cutter up in the zone that the 26-year-old lined past the diving right fielder. The triple gave Baltimore a 3–2 lead that it would not relinquish. It was Kjerstad’s second three-bagger of the week and a much-needed spark after a difficult stretch in May.

In the ninth, the Mariners put the tying and winning runs aboard with one out, but closer Félix Bautista retired the final two hitters to slam the door and secure his 11th save of the year. It marked the second straight one-run win for the Orioles, who are learning how to close games that they were losing earlier this season.

The Orioles will look to secure their first three-game sweep since last September as Zach Eflin (4–2, 4.46 ERA) takes the mound in the series finale, aiming to extend Baltimore’s momentum into another statement series win.