Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen got more headaches, not as a result of their divorce but rather because of their investment in FTX.

As everyone knows by now, FTX collapsed and has since filed for bankruptcy. The crypto exchange used to have a valuation of $32 billion, but concerns about the company’s token and news of mismanagement of funds led to massive customer withdrawals and its eventual demise.

Brady and Bundchen apparently own significant stakes in the company. Brady reportedly has more than 1.1 million common shares on FTX, while Bundchen has 680,000 shares. Unfortunately as Bloomberg Business reported, those shares “are assumed to be practically worthless.”

Making matters worse, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are unlikely to recover their investment since “US law requires creditors be repaid in order of priority, and stockholders are last in line.” Not to mention that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB himself and his ex-wife have been named in a class-action lawsuit related to the FTX collapse.

Last December, new FTX CEO John Ray III, who took over from the embattled founder Sam Bankman-Fried, admitted as well that “at the end of the day, we’re not going to be able to recover all of the losses here.”

It is certainly a rather disappointing turn of events for Brady and Bundchen, who were all-out in their support of FTX. The two even served as brand ambassadors for the crypto exchange, appearing in various commercial to promote it.