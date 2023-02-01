Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday morning. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback broke the news with a Twitter video letting the football world know of his decision.

Unsurprisingly, the news has resulted in an outpouring of reactions from NFL stars around the league.

Patrick Mahomes kept it simple with a three-emoji tribute that says all that really needs to be said.

JJ Watt, who also announced his retirement a few weeks back, hilariously extended Tom Brady an invite to the newly-retired NFL star golf circuit – and warned him that he has to foot the bill if and when he does show up.

Tom Brady’s retirement isn’t a complete shocker, but the timing of it felt pretty much out of the blue. Cam Jordan respected that the QB made sure nobody was stealing his thunder on the retirement announcement this time around.

Brady got some love from some Buccaneers teammates, too. Leonard Fournette made the move to Tampa in 2020 and safe to say he made the right call.

Center Ryan Jensen has some kind words as well. Jensen served as center for Tom Brady during his Bucs tenure but missed the entire 2022 regular season with injury. They linked up one last time during the Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Buccaneers, Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr, Jacoby Brissett

Green Bay Packers All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari, who went to Junipero Serra high school just like Tom Brady did, get him a respectful shoutout as well.

The NFL world has nothing but respect, admiration, and appreciation for Tom Brady as he turns the page onto the next chapter of his life.