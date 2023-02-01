Patrick Mahomes wasted no time sharing his thoughts on Tom Brady after the latter announced his retirement from football on Wednesday morning. Mahomes tweeted three goat emojis, sharing what everyone in the sports world already knew when his fellow quarterback decided to hang them up: Brady is the greatest football player of all time.

In an incredible 23-season career, Brady retires as a seven-time Super Bowl Champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time league MVP.

“I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring,” Brady said in a Twitter video on Wednesday morning. “For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long-winded, you only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Mahomes was one of countless athletes and celebrities across North America sharing tributes to the GOAT after he decided to put the football down for good.

“Thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many, thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

The 45-year-old gave Mahomes some advice before Tom Brady’s retirement; Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in his fifth straight AFC Championship appearance on Sunday.

“I talked to Tom a little bit. I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “I mean why would you not want to learn from the GOAT? Anytime anybody like that wants to give me advice, I’ll take it in. And it’s cool to see the guys that you watched growing up your whole life be able to talk to you on that type of platform.”

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, but it’ll be Brady watching from the sideline this time around as Mahomes fights for football supremacy against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.