One version of the “American Dream” is to work a job that you love until a certain age. For some, it's in the 60s that they decide to retire. It could be earlier or later depending on the person and their goals. For Tom Cruise making Mission: Impossible movies, it could be a lot longer until he retires from making the films.

While at the Australian premiere of the latest Mission: Impossible movie, Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise said that he'd like to keep making these films until he's Harrison Ford's age. He told The Sydney Morning Herald, “Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going [at his age]. I've got 20 years to catch up with him.”

He continued, “I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I'm his age.”

Perhaps Ford is fresh on the mind of Cruise since Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny just opened in theaters. It's Ford's last ride as the titular hero after five films. Cruise is currently seven movies deep in the Mission: Impossible franchise counting Dead Reckoning Part One. The split of the Dead Reckoning films into two films suggested that this could be the grand finale for the franchise, but after these comments, it doesn't appear that will be the case.

Tom Cruise has been in a franchise kick as of late — his last credits include two Mission: Impossible films (Fallout, Dead Reckoning Part One) and Top Gun: Maverick. Coming up, his next listed project that's confirmed to be in production is Dead Reckoning Part Two — which was filmed back-to-back with the first part and is set to hit theaters on June 28, 2024.

It's hard to keep a franchise fresh and exciting with each installment, but Cruise and Co. have found a way to do so with the Mission: Impossible franchise — always topping the last big set piece with an even bigger one. Can it go 20+ more years? Don't doubt Cruise.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will be released on July 12.