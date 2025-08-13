Like the millions who will tune in, Taylor Swift's friend Caitlin Clark is excited to watch her debut on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights.

However, the Indiana Fever point guard is being realistic. She took to X, formerly Twitter, to ask a question many are likely wondering. “Are we sure YouTube isn't going to crash tonight?” she quipped.

It is a fair question. Swift's appearance on the New Heights podcast is monumental. It is the first time she has appeared on her boyfriend's show, and they have been together for nearly two years.

Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift's friendship

On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, Taylor Swift will make her New Heights debut with Travis and Jason Kelce. Many will be listening, including Clark.

Clark and Swift have recently become friends. Swift once sent Clark a care package of Eras Tour merchandise. Additionally, the “Cruel Summer” singer invited the two-time WNBA All-Star to a Kansas City Chiefs game. They would go to the Chiefs' playoff game against the Houston Texans together in January 2025.

Currently, Clark is nursing an injury. She has only played in 13 games so far. Last year, she played in 40 of 44 games for the Fever. The last game she played in was on July 15, 2025, against the Connecticut Sun. The Fever won the game by eight points. Clark scored 14 points in 28 minutes.

They are likely hoping Clark can return soon from her groin injury. The Fever are in third place in the Eastern Conference Division with a record of 18-15.

Swift is making her New Heights debut as the Chiefs prepare for their next preseason game on Friday, August 15, 2025. They will play the Seattle Seahawks.

Her boyfriend is getting ready for his 13th season in the NFL. He had contemplated retirement after the Chiefs' ugly Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he is back for at least one more year.