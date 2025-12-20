Oregon's offense could be in for a massive upgrade in the College Football Playoffs. Despite not playing all season, the Ducks could have star receiver Evan Stewart make his season debut in the postseason.

Stewart has not played all year after suffering a significant knee injury over the summer. However, if Oregon beats James Madison in the first round, the senior could potentially return in the second round against Texas Tech, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported.

Stewart was briefly considered for Oregon's opening-round matchup against James Madison, but has since been ruled out. He continues to progress and has returned to practice, but remains weeks away from game shape.

After missing the entire season, Stewart is likely to redshirt the 2025 campaign to preserve a year of eligibility. He could still do so even if he returns for the remainder of the playoffs, with postseason games no longer counting toward the redshirt.

Stewart was expected to be a significant part of Oregon's passing attack in 2025 as the team's top returning receiver. He notched 613 receiving yards in his first year with the team after compiling 1,163 receiving yards in two years at Texas A&M.

Without Stewart, the Ducks have been led by Florida State transfer Malik Benson, whose 526 receiving yards spearhead a balanced passing game. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq has emerged as an NFL Draft prospect with 490 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, while star freshman Dakorien Moore begins the College Football Playoffs with 443 receiving yards.

Oregon would gladly welcome Stewart's potential return against Texas Tech, which would be one of its toughest tests of the season. The Red Raiders have allowed only 190.8 passing yards per game, 20th-fewest in the FBS.