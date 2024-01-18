The Polar Express could get a sequel, one of the producers revealed.

Robert Zemeckis' popular Christmas film, The Polar Express, may be getting a sequel. The Tom Hanks-led animated film could be getting a sequel two decades after the original film.

A sequel two decades later

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Gary Goetzman, who produced Polar Express, revealed that a sequel is being “worked out now.” He recently teamed with Hanks on Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air.

First, Goetzman revealed that he'd “love to” do sequels for Where The Wild Things Are and Mamma Mia. But a sequel to Zemeckis' film seems to be in the works at the time of this writing.

“Listen, I'd love to,” Goetzman revealed of a Polar Express sequel. “I'd love to do a sequel of Where The Wild Things Are. There's a lot of things that we've done, if it established itself, branded itself, those movies, studios want another one. That's the way it goes.

“I'm up for Mamma Mia 3, man. That would be a ball to do right now. But it becomes, there's so much involved with, ‘Who's artistic property would that be? Would that be?' It's just not like, ‘Hey, let's go do another free sailing! So, they all take time and that's okay because we don't mind things going slowly,” he added.

He concluded, “But that is trying to be worked out now, for sure, Polar [Express] 2,. Yes.”

The Polar Express was released in 2004 and made over $200 million at the box office It follows a young boy who hops on a train bound for the North Pole.

Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis have done several projects together outside of this animated film. Those include Cast Away, Forrest Gump, and Disney's recent Pinocchio live-action remake.