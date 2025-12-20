Championship week is about conviction. By Week 16, the tight end position is once again a landscape of uncertainty, injuries, and shifting usage patterns. It forces fantasy football managers into uncomfortable but often decisive streaming calls. One unexpected touchdown or a handful of chain-moving catches can be the difference between a title and a long offseason of regret.

With that in mind, these tight ends stand out as last-minute Week 16 streaming options. Each offers a different blend of floor, role stability, and situational upside.

Colston Loveland, CHI (vs. GB)

Colston Loveland continues to occupy a steady, if unspectacular, role in Chicago’s passing attack. In Week 15, he brought in four of five targets for 63 yards in the Bears’ lopsided win over Cleveland. He quietly delivered one of his more efficient outings of the season. Yes, he hasn’t consistently threatened the end zone. That said, Loveland’s underlying usage is notable. He has seen four or more targets in nine straight games. That's a rare level of week-to-week involvement for a streaming tight end.

That reliability gives Loveland a usable floor in deeper formats, even if the ceiling remains capped. The Week 16 matchup against Green Bay is not ideal. The Packers have generally limited tight end production by forcing throws to the perimeter. Still, in leagues where managers are choosing between uncertainty and guaranteed snaps, Loveland profiles as a volume-based TE2.

Darren Waller, MIA (vs. CIN)

Darren Waller reminded everyone why he remains one of the most dangerous tight ends in football when healthy. In Monday night’s loss to Pittsburgh, Waller caught seven of eight targets for 66 yards and two touchdowns. He served as the clear focal point of Miami’s passing offense.

The performance underscored Waller’s elite red-zone equity. He now has six touchdowns in just seven games this season. That's an absurd rate that immediately places him in the TE1 conversation whenever he’s active. Sure, he was limited again in practice late in the week due to a minor knee issue. However, the Dolphins have been managing his reps carefully with the intention of keeping him available on game day.

Assuming he suits up, and all signs point that way, Waller is one of the strongest tight end streaming options of Week 16. Cincinnati has struggled to contain tight ends in scoring situations. That makes Waller a legitimate difference-maker in championship matchups.

Oronde Gadsden II, LAC (@ DAL)

Oronde Gadsden II quietly led the Chargers in receiving during their narrow win over Kansas City. He caught four of five targets for 61 yards. Yes, that stat line jumps off the page at a thin position. That said, it requires careful context. Los Angeles’ passing attack has been inconsistent. Gadsden’s involvement has fluctuated significantly from week to week.

That solid efficiency in Week 15 should brighten up his prospects a bit. That's despite the Chargers not consistently featuring him near the goal line. A road matchup against Dallas further complicates the outlook. Still, for Gadsden, the upside exists.

Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. LAC)

Jake Ferguson’s Week 15 output was a major disappointment for fantasy football managers. Battling a calf issue, he was limited to two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Dallas’ loss to Minnesota. The entire Cowboys passing game struggled. However, Ferguson’s downturn was particularly noticeable after a stretch of consistent production dating back to the midseason bye.

Article Continues Below

The encouraging news is that Ferguson’s role hasn’t disappeared. Heading into Week 16, he draws a Chargers defense that has been disciplined against tight ends but not impenetrable. This is especially true in the short-to-intermediate areas Ferguson thrives in.

He remains a rebound candidate for managers seeking a blend of usage and touchdown potential. Of course, expectations should be tempered. Ferguson profiles as a low-end TE1 or high-end TE2 depending on roster construction.

Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. NYJ)

Juwan Johnson delivered a modest but serviceable line in Week 15. He caught all four of his targets for 30 yards in New Orleans’ win over Carolina. He also finished third on the team in receptions.

Still, tight end streaming is often about avoiding zeros. Johnson’s role provides just enough stability to keep him in consideration. The Jets matchup doesn’t scream upside, but New York has allowed underneath completions when focused on limiting explosive plays outside.

Johnson is a floor play. He should be useful in PPR leagues where five to eight points can matter.

Final thoughts

Week 16 tight end streaming is about embracing calculated risk. Darren Waller stands out as the clear upside play. He can deliver a championship-altering performance. Jake Ferguson offers bounce-back appeal, while Colston Loveland and Juwan Johnson provide stability for managers prioritizing floor over flash.

In a week where every decision carries weight, tight end streamers may not grab headlines. However, they can often decide titles.