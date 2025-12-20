As Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards led the team to take down the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, 112-107, an incident to start the game had the basketball world buzzing. Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch would be ejected six minutes into the game, garnering the attention of Edwards.

Due to the lack of foul calls Minnesota was getting, Finch would make his point heard to the officiating crew six minutes into the game, even crossing half-court to voice his opinion. After consistent yelling and insistence to get far from the team's bench to argue with the referees, he would be tossed, leading to an irate Finch.

When interviewed after the thrilling win, Edwards shared his thoughts on Finch's ejection, giving an NSFW reaction.

“I’m f***ing with that. That's my dawg. I was happy,” Edwards said when asked what he thought about Finch standing for the team after the foul calls. “I wasn't happy that he got thrown out of the game, but I was happy…If I would've saw him going back at the ref, I probably would have held him back, but I didn't see it in time, but I'm f***ing with that.”

Edwards recorded 26 points and 12 rebounds.

This ejection comes at an interesting time, as Finch had previously pointed out the referees for how they call fouls for the Thunder and superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, for Friday's game, it “flipped the script” of the contest as Naz Reid said, per The Athletic, as Minnesota took it to the reigning champions.

After the two teams went back and forth, Edwards would hit the biggest shot of the game, a go-ahead clutch three-pointer to give them a one-point lead and eventually the win. The Timberwolves look forward to their next contest on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks.