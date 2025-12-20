The Tennessee Titans need a new coach for next season. After firing Brian Callahan midway through this year, Tennessee is looking for someone new to lead a new era of football. It's become painfully clear over the last few weeks that interim head coach Mike McCoy is not fit to lead this team.

Who are the Titans considering for their head coaching gig? Well, Dianna Russini reported who Tennessee are considering for their head coaching job. It's worth noting that all four candidates are primarily defensive coordinators.

“Sources say the Titans are expected to reach out to Lou Anarumo, Jeff Hafley, Matt Burke and Jesse Minter regarding their head coaching vacancy,” Russini reports.

There's one outlier, though: an offensive-minded coach with past experience as a head coach. Russini also mentions current Chiefs offensive coordinator and ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy as a potential candidate.

“Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is viewed internally as a serious candidate,” Russini wrote in her article for The Athletic. “Nagy will be in Nashville on Sunday with Kansas City, but NFL rules state there can’t be any job discussions.”

It's worth pointing out that the last time the Titans hired a defensive-minded head coach was when they hired Mike Vrabel in 2017. Vrabel was the defensive coordinator of the Houston Texans before being hired by Tennessee. Under Vrabel, the Titans enjoyed a ton of success, including an AFC Championship Game appearance and earning the first seed in 2021.

Who the Titans hire this time around will have a significant impact on their future. While they have 2025 first overall pick Cam Ward in tow, Tennessee is looking more like a long-term project. They'll need a coach who can create a solid defense that Ward can rely on, while also hiring a competent offensive staff to aid Ward's development.