The seventh expansion for Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet (SV07) is finally out in the West. This sees the debut of Terastallized Pokémon ex with the Stellar type, the kind of Pokémon players introduced in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and its DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. In this expansion, we see a big focus on these Tera Pokémon, with Terapagos featured as its mascot.

With Terastallized Pokémon not making a big dent in the competitive Pokémon VGC environment, will the same hold true for Pokmon TCG? With new ACE SPEC and Pokémon Tera ex and Stellar types introduced in this set, how will it affect the standing meta? Well, one good indicator is always the most expensive cards in the set, so we take a look at them in this article.

Here are the Top 10 most Expensive Pokémon TCG SV07 Stellar Crown Cards.

Top 10 Most Expensive Pokemon TCG SV07 Stellar Crown Cards

All prices are based on TCG Player Market Price.

1. Terapagos ex – Special Illustration Rare ($117.05)

The most expensive card in the Scarlet & Violet 07: Stellar Crown expansion is none other than Terapagos ex, the poster boy of the set. Of course, the most expensive version of the most expensive card is the Special Illustration one, but the less rare varieties still fetch a high price with the Double Rare going for $14.55 apiece.

Terapagos ex makes use of a Stadium that appears later down this list that allows a player to have up to eight bench Pokémon as long as the player has a Tera Pokémon in play. Terapagos ex basically uses this to deal a humongous 240 damage with just two Normal Energy.

Terapagos ex's Crown Opal move also makes it nearly invincible when fighting against most meta Pokémon, as it prevents all damage done to it by Basic Pokémon aside from Normal types. That's a whole category of ex, Ancients, V legendary Pokémon nullified. But at the same time, with the Tier 1 deck using Lugia and Cinccino, both Normal types, it's trumped by the top deck at the moment.

2. Lacey – Special Illustration Rare ($50.35)

The new Special Illustration Rare of Lacey is a far second in this list. It's a Supporter card that is kind of a midway between Professor's Research and Iono, but you only get to shuffle your own hand back to your deck. In some ways, Lacey makes it possible to make a late-game comeback thanks to her draw 8 effect, but there are definitely better Supporters that you could use to come from behind.

Lacey's Ultra Rare card fetches a $2.55 price while the regular Trainer card runs for $0.04, showing you just how much the price was commanded by the collectability of this card. The waifu tax is definitely strong in this one, and is in fact the most expensive card from its Japanese counterpart.

3. Squirtle – Illustration Rare ($42.29)

Here's another card that is fetching a high price thanks to its collectability – but that's to be expected out of Special Illustration cards anyway. Squirtle is a little bit more relevant to the meta right now though with the Solid Shell Blastoise ex making rounds in some local tournaments recently.

4. Hydrapple ex – Special Illustration Rare ($35.75)

Hydrapple ex is a strong card and is used in a couple of counter-meta decks that run an excessive number of Energy cards to completely overwhelm any Pokémon that it faces. Grass types' abilities to keep themselves healthy with healing abilities plus Hydrapple ex's Energy acceleration allows it to keep up with the competition, especially with its 330 HP.

A hard-hitting tank that heals itself. What more could you ask for?

5. Galvantula ex – Special Illustration Rare ($31.23)

The first Tera in our list that is not Terapagos is Galvantula ex. We didn't mention this earlier, but another quirk that these Tera cards have is their immunity from damage when they're on the bench. Note that this does not make them immune to the movement of damage counters, but it still protects them from snipers like Greninja.

Galvantula ex also makes an appearance in a lot of meta decks serving as a counter to enemy ace cards, and is especially effective against Lugia Vmax decks for its electric typing and strength against V and Vmax Pokémon. Its ability to disrupt the opponent's Item plays also make Galvantula ex a high utility card that only got its price valued higher with its Special Illustration.

6. Bulbasaur – Illustration Rare ($31.01)

Bulbasaur, just like Squirtle earlier in this list, makes its appearance thanks to its highly desirable cute artwork. Bulbasaur is still relevant thanks to decks that run Venusaur ex alongside Hydrapple ex, but these decks have recently fallen out of favor, so we might see the price for this card drop not before long.

7. Briar – Special Illustration Rare ($27.41)

Briar is definitely the card you want on your deck if you're after some clutch plays, and you'd want to make those clutch moments even more memorable with Special Illustration artwork. While the conditions required to pull off Briar are very specific, it's still a great way to snatch a victory from your opponent. It also encourages players to experiment with Tera cards, which is great.

This goes without saying, but Briar pairs well with Terapagos ex. If you're thinking about building that deck, be prepared to open your wallet wide.

8. Dachsbun ex – Special Illustration Rare ($25.43)

Dachsbun ex punishes players for not sniping the poor little Fidough while it's still easy to target. While Wonder Shine definitely won't win you any games, Dachsbun ex's ability might just save you from trouble. You can play this card in tanky lineups (maybe find a place for it in your new Tera decks, even), or pair it with Energy recycling decks like Gardevoir ex to counteract its Energy trashing.

Just remember when you play with this card that Dacshbun only heals when played from your hand, so no Rare Candies, and only your Evolution Pokémon, so it won't heal Terapagos ex either.

9. Terapagos ex – Hyper Rare ($22.88)

We did mention earlier that aside from being a good collectible, Terapagos ex is a strong card by itself, right? We're bound to see what this card can do at its fullest this season, but it's definitely a good sign if you're seeing the same card appearing twice on this list.

10. Area Zero Underdepths – Hyper Rare ($20.52)

The card that unlocks the full potential of SV07 Stellar Crown's featured Pokémon, Area Zero Underdepths increases the depth of your bench from five to eight. While this was clearly made to support Terapagos ex, there are a lot of other Pokémon that care about the number of cards on your bench or would love to have more space in your bench.

Flood the board with your legendary electric types with Miraidon ex. Deal up to 400 damage with Toedscruel ex or Origin Forme Palkia VStar if you have a full house of 8 bench warmers. This card unlocks a lot of potential from cards in other sets, players will just have to dig deep and think wide.

And that's it for our list of the top 10 most expensive cards from the Pokemon TCG Expansion SV07 Stellar Crown. It looks like this expansion would have Tera Pokémon create more impact than what they did in the video game series, which is a great thing considering how we've just entered a new competitive season.