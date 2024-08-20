We are at the time of the year when your fantasy football drafts are starting up, and positional rankings are near the top of your draft preparation. From looking through positional tiers and handcuffs to understanding target share and snap workload, this time of the year is what helps you build out your championship roster.

Up first is our fantasy football running back rankings. While having Christian McCaffrey top our 2024 list yet again, there might be a few surprises mixed in for our top 15 this year. As always, utilize our rankings for your league format, adapting them to the style of roster you want to build. There is no one right way to build a trophy winner.

All data regarding the 2023 fantasy finish of players and past stats was pulled from Sleeper, all rankings factor in a point-per-reception (PPR) league format, and the following two-round mock draft follows a 12-team format.

1. Christian McCaffrey

2023 Finish: RB1

It has been nothing but RB1 numbers for McCaffrey in his two-year tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, who are counting on the dual-threat superstar for another position-leading season. But a training camp calf injury could dampen his early-season impact, even if the injury isn’t a long-term concern.

While McCaffrey has been ruled out of all preseason games, reports are showing that the team seems unworried about the injury, which should give any drafters considering CMC a chance to breathe. Having been the pillar that has kept running backs relevant in fantasy football over his seven-year career, McCaffrey’s 2024 season could be his best yet.

Having led all running backs in rushing yards (1,459), total TDs (21), and fantasy points per game (24.5), while being the leader in advanced metrics like target share (19.3 percent), yards created (1,287, yards gained by a RB after what was blocked by the offensive line), and route percentage (74.8%, amount of passing plays player ran a route on).

These fancy metrics are all to say one thing: Don’t let McCaffrey’s training camp injury stop you from drafting the consensus top RB.

2023 Finish: RB2

Breece Hall comes in as the RB2 in our fantasy football running back rankings this year, and his 2023 season was a perfect encapsulation of what he is capable of. Having to drag an offense led by Zach Wilson through the mud, Hall still finished as the overall RB2 on a terrible offense.

If Aaron Rodgers is actually healthy this season, the amount of quality touches that Hall will receive this year compared to last year will more than support his RB1 case. Hall is one of only two total backs that have a genuine case at the overall RB1 spot, a role that not many backs have earned with McCaffrey in the league.

Hall’s biggest upside is his passing game usage, as he outpaced McCaffrey in targets last season (95 vs 83) – this number is a bit inflated due to the number of checkdowns Wilson fed him, but it also shows how important his role is in the passing game.

Don’t be scared to draft Hall this year, and you should absolutely have confidence in him to select him as early as 1.05.

2023 Finish: RB9

Bijan Robinson is the only other running back (outside of Hall) who has a shot at besting McCaffrey for the top spot this season. While there is no question about the type of talent Bijan Robinson has, being out from under the rain cloud that is Arthur Smith will do wonders for his fantasy profile.

Atlanta finally looks to have a bonafide offense this season, hinging on the play of Kirk Cousins. If Cousins can fully immerse himself in Zac Robinson’s offense, the offense will open up ten-fold for Bijan Robinson.

If you are looking to buck the WR-heavy trend of the past few years, Bijan Robinson is a perfect fit, starting in the middle of your first round, to grab a running back.

4. Jonathan Taylor

2023 Finish: RB33

Coming in at fourth on our fantasy football running back rankings is Jonathan Taylor, who was not a player that helped out a lot of rosters last season. Having only seen action in 10 games last season due to injuries, Taylor is ready to pick up where he left off all the way back in 2021.

Taylor’s involvement in the Colts offense will be very interesting to follow, especially with the storylines following Anthony Richardson this offseason. Taylor is the best skill player on the offense and will have the workload to show it, but injury and overall production concerns drop him down to the end of the first round or even the beginning of the second round.

Based on his recent injury bug, you almost have to throw out Taylor’s ‘23 tape, instead focusing on his role on paper to justify drafting him. While seen as a bit of a risk at an early point in your drafts, Taylor is rock solid when healthy, having averaged over 15 fantasy points per game last season.

2023 Finish: RB10

The youngest player in our running back rankings is Jahmyr Gibbs, who is entering his second season in the NFL. With his hopes set on achieving a 1K rushing/1K receiving season, Gibbs will need to overcome a training camp hamstring injury first.

Lower-body injuries for running backs are obviously concerning, but the Lions are taking a very cautious approach to Gibbs’ health. Reports all point to the team expecting Gibbs to be ready for the start of the regular season, which should give you enough confidence to use a late first/early second-round selection on Gibbs this year.

Grabbing any piece of the Detroit offense is a smart target for your draft(s) this season, especially as they get even more comfortable under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. With Gibbs still working in a timeshare-esque backfield with David Montgomery, the focus for touches is destined to shift more toward Gibbs this season.

Unless reports come out closer to the start of the season, don’t have any reservations about drafting Gibbs – the type of upside he offers rivals that of the first three names on this list, and his sophomore campaign could be his breakout season so don’t miss out.

6. Saquon Barkley

2023 Finish: RB13

Having made the jump from the Giants to the Eagles this offseason, Saquon Barkley will need to justify his three-year, $37.75 million contract he signed with a former rival. Concerns about goal-line work should be front and center for any dissenting case for not selecting Barkley, but teams don’t hand out that kind of cash to not use near the end zone.

Barkley’s injury history is almost as checkered as a chess board, but he has only missed six games over the past two seasons, a step in the right direction. The former Penn State back checks in as the sixth-ranked back in our fantasy football running back rankings, and his role in Kellen Moore’s offense will become more defined as the season progresses.

The Eagles have a lot to prove this season and will be hard-pressed to do so, but Barkley will have a big hand in their offensive success. Coming off a 1,200-yard, 10-TD season, Barkley is primed for another top season, this time wearing Kelly Green instead of navy blue.

7. Kyren Williams

2023 Finish: RB7

Kyren Williams evolved into a workhorse back for the Rams last season, finishing as the RB7 with over 1,300 total yards and 15 total TDs. Even though Los Angeles used a somewhat early selection on Blake Corum for their backfield, all signs still point to Williams enjoying another lead-back season with a huge workload.

Sean McVay has shown a tendency to heavily lean on one guy, and Williams has easily become that for LA. Even with the emergence of Puka Nacua, Williams was a league winner last season in fantasy football, as he more than justified his draft position.

Expect more of the same from Williams in 2024, especially if Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are both able to stay healthy. Having recorded the 13th-most carries by an RB last season (228), expect Williams to factor into that conversation again this season, this time potentially as a threat to lead the position.

8. Travis Etienne

2023 Finish: RB3

It was a fantastic season for Travis Etienne last season, who rode 300+ touches and 12 total TDs to the RB3 overall finish in 2023. While the Jacksonville offense is pretty average, Etienne was the biggest catalyst for this unit, recording 16+ carries in nine contests.

However, a troubling trend to consider for Etienne is his usage last season and how it decreased after the week nine bye. Having averaged just short of 19 carries and an 81 percent snap share weeks one through eight, these numbers dropped to 12.8 carries and 66.6 percent snape share for the final nine weeks.

This workload change could mean nothing, or it could mean that the coaching staff wants to work Tank Bigsby or others more into the running back rotation. These numbers are more so not to scare you, but to make you aware of what kind of role Etienne could have versus did have last season.

Coming off the board near the middle of round two is a safe landing spot for Etienne, who profiles for another 275+ touch season with a consistent role in the passing attack.

9. Isiah Pacheco

2023 Finish: RB15

Coming in at ninth overall on our fantasy football running back rankings is Isiah Pachecho, who is in line for a monster workload on a fantastic Kansas City offense. With no true threat in the backfield to his workload, Pacheco should be able to record his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign this season.

Pacheco has been trusted as the main option in Andy Reid’s offense for two seasons now, racking up 170+ carries and 180+ touches easy season. With a passing attack not producing a clear-cut top receiver, Pacheco could also see an uptick in his receiving game work, which topped out at 49 targets last season.

The Chiefs run a great offense for fantasy football purposes, and Pacheco can once again be a big-time beneficiary of that. There is no need to reach to draft Pacheco at all, he typically is available after round three, giving you a shot at a potential RB1 option after you already built out the core of your roster.

10. Devon Achane

2023 Finish: RB24

Devon Achane was near the top of the league winner category last season, having returned tenfold for his double-digit average draft position (ADP) he was going for last year. His game-breaking speed and fluid movement are perfect in an explosive Miami offense, helping give the Dolphins yet another superstar to surround Tua Tagovailoa with.

Achane’s ADP is much, much higher this draft season, as he is going near the end of the second round, but for good reason. Having finished third in rookie running back rushing yards (800), Achane found the end zone 19 total times, only finishing behind Gibbs for rookie scoring.

Achane’s ceiling is unmatched by most backs this season, and even with Raheem Mostert and rookie Jaylen Wright still in the Dolphins backfield, expect Achane to be the most explosive for fantasy football reasons. You can comfortably draft him near the round two-three turn. His ADP is likely this low based on the competition in the backfield, as well as how deep both the running back and wide receiver groups are this season.

11. Derrick Henry

2023 Finish: RB8

The prized free agent this offseason, Derrick Henry, seemed destined to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, as it is a perfect fit for both sides. With a run-focused offensive game plan, Henry can team up Lamar Jackson to form one of the best QB-RB duos in the league.

Henry signed a two-year, $16 million deal this offseason, and 2024 will be his first season outside of Tennessee, after spending his first eight with the Titans. While everyone knows how efficient Henry is when toting the rock, this year could also be the first time he is more incorporated into the passing attack, which will help raise his fantasy football ceiling.

Having topped out at 41 targets back in 2022, expect Henry to be an option in the screen game and routes out of the backfield. While it might take a few games for Henry to fully show his receiving abilities, this part of his game will be key to helping keep him in the running for the RB1 spot, and that potential is exactly why he slots in at 11th overall on our fantasy football running back rankings.

12. James Cook

2023 Finish: RB12

Having been handed a massive workload last season, James Cook showed that he is the clear-cut RB1 for the Buffalo Bills, even with his fumble problems. Having only added rookie Ray Davis behind Cook on the depth chart, the former Georgia Bulldog is ready to produce yet another strong fantasy football season.

Finishing as the RB12 last season, Cook was propelled to that level without finding the end zone a lot, only scoring six times. Reaching a 281-touch workload (44 receptions) didn’t seem possible last season after only playing over 50 percent of snaps in seven of the first 12 games.

But changing offensive coordinators to Joe Brady helped unlock Cook, who saw his snap share jump up to 58.4 percent average across the final five games. With Brady getting a full season with Buffalo, look for Cook to continue his heavy workload, hopefully improving some of his ball security concerns in the process.

13. Rachaad White

2023 Finish: RB4

Having recorded the third-most carries (272) of all running backs last season, Rachaad White was the king of volume in 2023. White rounded out last season with 336 total touches, and his massive workload doesn’t look to be changing for this upcoming season.

The biggest knock on White, which is a big reason why he is only 13th on our fantasy football running back rankings, is his lack of efficiency when running the ball. With the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Kyren Williams averaging at least five yards per carry, White averaged a lowly 3.6 YPC, putting him in the same range as Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler, among others.

Adding rookie center Graham Barton into the starting lineup should give White a fighting chance at least upping that average to four yards per carry, but the jury is still out on how efficient White can be this year. Drafting him as an RB1 is absolutely still the right move, especially with no end in sight to his 300-plus touch workload, but just be a bit wary.

14. Kenneth Walker III

2023 Finish: RB19

It will be a new-look offense for the Seattle Seahawks this season, as Mike Macdonald takes over as head coach and former Washington Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb makes the jump to the NFL to run the offense. While most of the offseason talk has been about his passing game schemes, how will this coaching change impact Kenneth Walker III?

Coming off a moderately successful ‘23 campaign, which saw Walker rack up over 1,100 total yards, nine total TDs, and just under 250 touches, Seattle likely will be looking for more this season.

Expect Grubb’s run scheme to be heavy on zone runs, which matches 99.9 percent of all run schemes in the NFL current day. However, Grubb’s scheme shifted to more gap-focused in his final season in the NCAA, so there likely will be a healthy mix between the two.

Walker is in a great smash spot for the running back position this season, perhaps even being utilized more in the receiving game, ultimately raising his ceiling.

15. Rhamondre Stevenson

2023 Finish: RB35

Coming in at 15th on our fantasy football running back rankings is Rhamondre Stevenson, who went from having Elliott to Antonio Gibson as his main threat for backfield work. While Stevenson should see the majority of the carries yet again, Gibson’s forte is in the passing game, which is also where Stevenson has feasted in the past.

Gone are the days of 80+ targets for Stevenson, a mark he hit during his RB7 season back in 2022, since Gibson will likely take his place on third downs. But after handing Stevenson a four-year deal recently, don’t expect him to leave the field a ton overall.

With uncertainty at quarterback, as both Jacoby Brissett and rookie Drake Maye vie for the starting role, Stevenson could be a big-time benefactor of an increased workload this season. There is really nothing else exciting about the New England offense in 2024, as their entire roster is devoid of long-term talent to build around.

But Stevenson, who currently sits in the dead zone of running backs for your 2024 fantasy football drafts, could be a volume option and a guy that should provide a really nice return on any late-round investment you make on him.

Just missing out on our top 15 fantasy football running backs list are Joe Mixon, Alvin Kamara, Josh Jacobs, and James Conner. Which running back are you putting your money on this year to lead this position?