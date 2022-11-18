Published November 18, 2022

By Diego Padilla · 4 min read

Overwatch 2 has finally been released and with it comes many changes to the game. With the release of Overwatch 2, Blizzard tweaked and rebalanced many of the characters from the roster. Among the current roles available, the DPS role has the most number of heroes. Because of this, it can be difficult to narrow down which hero to play for the team. There is also the fact that as a DPS, consistently dealing damage is very important. As such, we narrowed down the top 5 DPS in the current Overwatch 2 roster.

SOJOURN

Sojourn is one of the brand new heroes that came out in Overwatch 2. At first glance, she plays a lot like Soldier 76. However, unlike Soldier 76, she doesn’t have any healing utility. In the absence of that, she makes up for it with very damaging abilities. In addition, her movement ability also allows her to make great escapes in spicy situations. Among these abilities, her greatest strength lies in her right-click ability which is her railgun. Her railgun charges up as she hits shields or other players with her left click. When it fully charges, you can use the right click to release the stored up charge and deal massive damage to an opponent. Aside from those, her utility in her E skill allows her to bind opponents and make them easier targets. Her ultimate boosts her damage ability even further by supercharging her railgun. All in all, her kit allows her to dish out constant non-stop damage which makes her a top tier DPS to have on any team and any map.

REAPER

Reaper is a classic hero from the original Overwatch. In Overwatch 2, Reaper is still a monster damage dealer when he gets the perfect flank. His passive ability to regain health as he deals damage gives him a massive boost in his sustain ability. Aside from that, his E ability, Shadow Step, allows him to easily move behind enemy lines and catch opponents off guard. His Shift ability, Wraith Form, allows him to easily flee since he becomes invulnerable during this time. This is all tied up perfectly by his ultimate ability which spends all his ammo and damages all opponents in a radius. Reaper is best used to eliminate supports in the back line and catch enemies off guard in their blind spots.

SOMBRA

Sombra is one the recent additions to the original Overwatch roster. Her recent redesigned abilities in Overwatch 2 makes her one of the top damage dealers in the game. For starters, her specialty is her hacking ability in her right click. This ability seals her opponents abilities which is massive in Overwatch 2. This synergizes with her passive allowing her to detect opponents that were hacked or with low health. In addition, she can easily maneuver around enemy lines using her Shift skill which makes her invisible and her E skill which allows her to teleport. This all culminates with her ultimate skill which is an EMP that hacks nearby enemies as well as deals significant damage to them. Sombra is an excellent DPS to have in any team especially with all the utility she offers.

SOLDIER 76

Soldier 76 is one of the most iconic heroes in the Overwatch series. Thankfully, Soldier 76 is still the same versatile and simple to use hero in Overwatch 2. Even though he still retains most of his kit from the first Overwatch, it is what makes him strong. Soldier 76 still uses his signature automatic heavy pulse rifle. His Shift skill is the same sprint which allows him to maneuver around enemies fast. The healing field in his E skill and the helix rockets from his right click are still the same as they were in the first game. However, despite being mostly similar, what makes him an excellent damage dealer is his constant output of damage. This is especially significant when he uses his ultimate skill, Tactical Visor. This allows all his bullets to hit opponents in his view. The versatility of Soldier 76 in Overwatch 2 lets him take a spot on our top 5 DPS list.

PHARAH

Pharah is one of the few heroes in the Overwatch 2 roster with a passive ability that lets her fly. For Pharah, her right click skill allows her to hover in the air. Her other movement skill is her Shift skill where she rapidly flies upwards. When she is flying, she is able to deal damage with her main weapon, a rocket launcher which deals explosive damage. Her E skill is a concussive blast that knocks enemies back. This can be used when opponents are trying to go close range or to knock opponents out of bounds. Pharah’s ultimate skill releases a barrage of missiles that deal heavy damage to opponents. This ultimate skill is especially useful when in mid-air as it hits more opponents that way. With the way the rosters in Overwatch 2 were tweaked, she is considered as one of the top 5 DPS heroes due to her vertical advantage and her maneuverability.