Top 5 Fantasy Football 2022 breakout running back candidates

The NFL season is rapidly approaching and with it comes the beauty of fantasy football. Doing the research and finding a diamond in the rough can be the difference between having a championship team which makes the pre-draft process so important. One position that has dipped in value in recent years has been running back, making fantasy breakout running backs more valuable than ever.

It has become harder to find bell-cow backs as NFL teams have transitioned to lean on a running-back-by-committee approach more often and offenses have become more pass-heavy. While these rankings are by no means the top projected running backs for the upcoming season, they are guys who have a chance to outperform their draft slots in a major way.

Fantasy football breakout running backs 2022

5. Dameon Pierce

The Houston Texans drafted Dameon Pierce with the 107th overall pick in the most recent draft. The University of Florida product has terrific goal line potential as evidenced by his 13 touchdowns last season. It is set to be a competitive backfield for the Houston Texans but Pierce is sure to find himself in the mix. He will be battling Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead for the majority of touches but there is a spark he possesses with the ball in his hands that could result in him winning the job. Pierce currently carries an average ADP of the 43rd running back off the board and is typically being drafted around the 10th round. Taking a chance on the rookie at this stage is a low-risk high-reward move for fantasy managers.

4. Javonte Williams

There is already a great deal of hype surrounding Javonte Williams. He has the ADP of the 9th running back to come off the board and typically carries a second or third-round label. While you are obviously expecting a high-impact player at this stage in the draft, this still may be selling Williams’ potential short. In his rookie year, both Williams and Melvin Gordon received exactly 203 carries. While Gordon signed a one-year deal to return to the team, the expectations seem to be that Williams will be the clear lead back. His downhill style of running is exciting to watch and is sure to bring production. The addition of Russell Wilson further opens up the potential for the entire Broncos offense. Don’t be surprised if Javonte Williams establishes himself as a true RB1 this season.

3. James Cook

It is unclear exactly how the touches in the Bills’ backfield will be distributed, but taking a chance on James Cook is a worthy gamble. He currently holds an ADP of the 41st running back despite being the third running back taken in the most recent NFL draft. Devin Singletary has served as the team’s featured back over the past three seasons and is still listed as number one on the depth chart. Cook has shown some impressive flashes in the preseason and his pass-catching abilities certainly open the door for him to make an immediate impact. Taking him in the second round clearly shows the Bills have a belief in him and the explosiveness he possesses will make him a weapon. It may take some time for Cook to fully earn his role, but expect the rookie to make the most of his opportunities.

2. Tony Pollard

There are a lot of eyes on Ezekiel Elliott heading into this season. The Cowboys back has not lived up to the sky-high expectations that were set for him since his opening year and there is a large deal of speculation it could be his last year in Dallas. While Elliott’s play is something to note, it should not overshadow the flashes that have been shown by Tony Pollard in his opportunities with the ball in his hands. Last season he had a career-high 130 carries for 719 yards. If Zeke struggles to stay healthy or simply does not produce, Pollard will certainly see his role grow. The 25-year-old has the talent, the question is if he will receive the opportunity. His average draft position is currently slated as the 30th running back.

1. Travis Etienne

There was a great deal of hype surrounding the Clemson duo of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne last season. It was not able to be seen what this duo could be as Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury shortly before last season and missed the entire year. Now that a full year of healing has occurred, the 25th overall pick has a chance to show what he can truly do. He has made some major impressions in the preseason and will look to put this on display in the regular season. While James Robinson will still surely play a role in the offense, talent tends to win out in these types of competition. Travis Etienne has true top-five running back potential this season and is sure to be one of the top fantasy breakout running backs.