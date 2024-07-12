Donald Glover says the most fun we've had in 2024 was thanks to a diss song. He may be correct. Diss tracks have long been a cornerstone of hip-hop culture, providing artists with a platform to air grievances, settle scores, and showcase their lyrical prowess. From the '90s to today, some diss tracks have become legendary, cementing their place in the annals of music history. Here, we explore some of the most memorable diss tracks since the '90s, including hits from Jay-Z, Drake, and Mariah Carey.

Drake – Back To Back

First, we'll begin with someone who is currently trying to recover from a diss track: Drake. His diss to Meek Mill in 2015 with “Back To Back” was a flawless victory. Meek Mill had no chance of bouncing back from that one. “Is that a world tour or your girl's tour? I know that you gotta be a thug for her. This ain't what she meant when she told you to open up more.”

That was one of the craziest sequences of the song and it didn't help that he cut the bassline and added extra emphasis by raising his voice to get that last point across as the bass came back. This is still one of Drake's best tracks, whether he wrote it or not.

50 Cent – How To Rob

Everyone knows 50 Cent as a trolling master on Instagram, but his trolling ways aren't new. He's been doing this on the internet and on records. “How To Rob” is a prime example of it. Released in 1999, 50 came at virtually every industry person who had somewhat of a buzz.

“Run up on Timbaland and Missy with the pound. Like, ‘You, give me the cash; you, put the hotdog down.'” What did Missy Elliot ever do to deserve a stray like that in 1999? The answer is probably nothing, but 50 Cent didn't care. The whole song is filled with digs at rappers and even singers. The song is a banger as much as it's comical, and that's what makes it great.

Mariah Carey – Obsessed

In 2009, Mariah Carey chose to clap back at Eminem with a diss track of her own, “Obsessed.” Truthfully, it deserves to go down as one of the premier diss tracks, because how is an R&B singer taking shots at one of the greatest rappers of all time? It was a response track, and Mariah responded with the wrath of a titan.

She pretty much calls Eminem a liar the whole track and even says she doesn't know who he is, which cuts deep for men when a woman claims to not know who you are! Mariah Carey did what she had to do on this track and it's lovely. “Got you all fired up with your Napoleon complex. See right through you like you're bathing in Windex.”

Lil B – T-Shirts & Buddens

Joe Budden has long been a formidable opponent in rap battles, facing off against a host of rappers throughout his career. From Jay-Z to G-Unit and Drake, Budden has engaged in lyrical warfare with some of the best in the game. However, his encounter with Lil B marked a notable moment in his beef history.

On June 16, 2010, Budden tweeted a jab at Lil B, mocking his #grey movement and claiming he'd never heard of him. In just 15 minutes, Lil B fired back with a diss track that would go down in history.

“T-Shirts & Buddens” was recorded swiftly, with Lil B using a laptop mic, giving it a raw, unpolished sound. Despite the low production quality, the track's impact was undeniable. Lil B's quick turnaround and biting lyrics left an indelible mark on the rap community, proving that sometimes, speed and audacity can trump polish and experience.

Kendrick Lamar – Euphoria

The song heard across North America on April 19, 2024, was Kendrick Lamar's “Euphoria.” It was his first official response to Drake's bevy of disses and boy was it a critical hit. Some say it's the best track out of all the disses between them, even surpassing “Not Like Us.”

“Have you ever played have-you-ever? Okay, n–ga, let's play. Have you ever walked your enemy down like with a poker face? Have you ever paid five hundred thou' like to an open case?” Kendrick rapped with such passion, you could tell he genuinely hates Drake. The beat switch on this song is also immaculate. From the eyes of hip-hop heads, Drake never stood a chance.

Ice Cube – No Vaseline

Ice Cube's “No Vaseline” is a brutal diss track aimed at his former group, N.W.A. Released in 1991, Ice Cube held nothing back. The song addresses his departure from the group and the issues he had with the members, particularly Eazy-E and Jerry Heller. The aggressive delivery and scathing lyrics made it one of the most memorable diss tracks in hip-hop history.

Ice Cube's direct approach and the raw energy in “No Vaseline” left a lasting impact, showcasing his lyrical prowess and solidifying his place as a formidable solo artist.

Jay-Z – Takeover

Produced by Kanye West, Jay-Z had to step to Nas with a tank. Considered one of the greatest beefs ever, Jay-Z versus Nas will live forever, and their main disses are embedded in hip-hop history. Released in 2001 and the second track on “The Blueprint,” “Takeover” is one of the most solid diss tracks ever.

If the target wasn't Nas, it would have easily ended the beef. Unfortunately for Hov, but fortunately for fans of the music, it wasn't enough to prevent Nas from striking back even harder. Still, there's one standout moment from the track. “You said you've been in this ten, I've been in it five, smarten up, Nas Four albums in ten years, n–ga? I could divide. That's one every, let's say two, two of them sh–s was doo. One was nah, the other was Illmatic That's a one hot album every ten-year average And that's so (Lame)”

Tupac – Hit Em Up

“I ain't got no mothaf–kin' friends. That's why I f–ked yo' b–ch, you fat mothaf–ka!” That has to be the most diabolical start to a diss track ever. Tupac didn't hold back on Biggie with this song and everyone could feel the rage seeping through the bars.

This song is so menacing, it's enough to make anyone get shot at, and that's what this beef ultimately led to, unfortunately. Tupac and Biggie's beef is widely documented and regarded as the pinnacle of rap beef, even if the deaths were directly related to it. It's why rappers try not to take things too far these days, but try telling that to Kendrick Lamar who learned from the best.

Nas – Ether

Nas' “Ether” is a legendary diss track aimed at Jay-Z. Released in 2001 as part of his album “Stillmatic,” it was a response to Jay-Z's “Takeover.” Nas pulled no punches, addressing Jay-Z's personal and professional life with sharp and cutting lyrics.

Even though Jay-Z went hard on Takeover, Nas might've taken a step further with Ether. The track title says it all. Nas didn't hold back and let Jay-Z have the whole clip with this diss.

“First Biggie's your man, then you got the nerve to say. That you better than B.I.G., d–k-suckin' lips (Ha). Why don't you let the late, great veteran live?” Those words alone are enough to affect a man's family tree for generations. People still debate who won this beef, but the slightest edge should probably go to Nas thanks to this track alone.

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

“Not Like Us” is an anthem. No one thought Kendrick Lamar could do what Drake did and make a bop, but he did that and more. Turning a diss into a club sensation and having devoted fans switch sides is nasty work.

The thing that makes this song so amazing is that Kendrick also sprinkles in a history lesson of conscious bars, which is probably his true staple in rap. “You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars. No, you not a colleague, you a f–kin' colonizer.”

Kendrick Lamar's ability to blend sharp diss lines with profound commentary on social issues sets “Not Like Us” apart, solidifying his reputation as one of the greatest rappers of his generation.

Conclusion

Diss tracks have defined many careers and shaped the direction of hip-hop. They serve as a testament to the competitive spirit and lyrical skill of artists. From Drake's scathing critique of Meek Mill to Kendrick Lamar's recent triumphs, these tracks showcase the best of what the genre has to offer. As long as there are rivalries and grudges, diss tracks will continue to captivate audiences and push the boundaries of music.