Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Sun Confidant – Toranosuke Yoshida guide. The confidant abilities, schedule, and dialogue options can be found below.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Toranosuke Yoshida Confidant Guide

Toranosuke Yoshida is the Sun confidant in Persona 5 Royal. Maxing out his confidant unlocks the fusion of Asura. Near the end of the game, he gives the protagonist an item which unlocks all speech abilities once Yoshida’s confidant is initiated in New Game Plus.

Toranosuke Yoshida Availability

Yoshida’s confidant can be progressed towards as early as May 6th. To unlock his confidant, you must work twice at night for the Beef Bowl Shop, after which Yoshida will notice you. Then, go to one of Yoshida’s speeches at night in the Shibuya Station Square.

Each Rank in the Sun Confidant increases your Charm, and each encounter you have with Yoshida will always result in a Rank progression.

He’s regularly available on Sunday Evenings in the Shibuya Station Square. You can progress his confidant up until November 13th.

Toranosuke Yoshida Confidant Skills

Rank 1 – N/A

Rank 2 – Diplomacy Occasionally ask for more money or items during negotiations.

Rank 3 – Fundraising Allows you to ask for large amounts of money during negotiations.

Rank 4 – N/A

Rank 5 – Manipulation Occasionally raises the chances of an enemy giving you a rare item.

Rank 6 – N/A

Rank 7 – N/A

Rank 8 – Mind Control Occasionally lets you skip negotiation when attempting to obtain a Persona.

Rank 9 – N/A

Rank MAX – Charismatic Speech Allows you to form contracts with higher-level Shadows.



Toranosuke Yoshida Dialogue Options Guide

Note that each interaction with Yoshida will result in a Rank increase. The Confidant points or “notes” shown on-screen are purely cosmetic.

Rank 1

“This isn’t good…” Let’s mediate. 0 Let’s leave them be. 0 Let’s relocate. 0

“I’ve gone and done it again.” That’s campaign obstruction. 0 Aren’t you going to get mad? 0 You’re a criminal? 0

“Do you really want to receive my guidance?” Your speeches sound great. 0 You seem to have conviction. 0 I don’t care about your past. 0

“Everyone says I have no chance to get elected, so why come to me?” I like your technique. 0 Have confidence in yourself. 0

“It’s about my speech schedules from this point on. Would you be willing to stick around to hear it?” Let me write this down. +3 Of course. +1 If I must. 0



Rank 2

“By the way, I forgot to ask you last time we spoke. Why do you want to become a politician?” I want to improve my speech. +2 I want to change the world. 0 I’m not sure… 0

“What kind of politician do you want to be?” One with conviction. +2 I don’t know yet. +2 A popular one. 0

“That is the foundation of a great speech. You’d do well to remember that.” That was helpful. +2 I knew that already. 0 What I want to accomplish? 0

“…What do you think? Did you take anything useful from it?” It was helpful. +2 Somewhat. +2 It changed my whole outlook. +2



Rank 3

Dietman Matsushita: “Do you know about the Kuramoto Children?” Yes, Mr. Yoshida told me. 0 No, and I don’t care. 0

Dietman Matsushita: “-kun, was it? Tell me, what about Yoshida here drew you in?” His message. +2 His speaking skills. +2 It’s hard to say. 0

“That is why… I want you to use your experiences to forge your own conviction.” You think I’ll ever find it? +2 I will. 0 I’m not sure I get it. 0



Rank 4

“What can I say to that?” Stop interrupting him. 0 You’re annoying the audience. 0 Just shut up and listen. 0

Anti-Yoshida Man: “What was that? You got something to say to me, kid!?” Yep. 0 What do you think? 0

Anti-Yoshida Man: “Wh-What’s up with this kid?” The ex-convict has a point. 0 Listen to what he has to say. 0 So what if he’s No-Good Tora? 0

“The highlight, though, was your yelling.” I couldn’t help myself. +2 I just spoke the truth. 0

“Perhaps it seems too obvious, or too trite, but… I hope you remember to

cherish that, too.” I will. +2 Can’t forget your roots. +2 I’m not sure if I can. 0

cherish that, too.”

Rank 5

“However, I’ve been distancing myself from that. Do you think I’ve regained my confidence?” The media doesn’t matter. +3 I think so. +2 Don’t let your guard down. 0



Rank 6

Dietman Matsushita: “I’d like to hear your honest opinion. As a young man,

are you for or against them?” I don’t really care. +3 I’m for them. +2 I’m against them. 0

are you for or against them?” “What would you do at a time like this, -kun?” I’d decline. +3 I’d take the offer. 0 I’d leave it to chance. +2

“You’ll have your own major decisions to make, in time. The most crucial thing is that you don’t lose sight of who you are.” I’ll keep that in mind. +2 You make quite a case. +2 Lose sight of who I am? 0



Rank 7

Benzo: “Could you talk some sense into him? You’ll benefit as well.” You should decline. +2 That’s a sweet deal. 0 I wasn’t paying attention. 0

Benzo: “So you’re OK with being No-Good Tora forever?” He’s not No-Good Tora. 0 Call him Mr. Yoshida. 0 He’ll get elected this time. 0

Benzo: “Looks like you chose the wrong politician to follow.” That’s not for you to decide. 0 Maybe… 0 I still believe in him.



Rank 8

“Join with Matsushita and take my revenge against Mr. Kuramoto, but drop out of the election…” That’s a difficult decision. +2 Are you going to do it? 0 Don’t do it. 0

“To achieve my dream, I have to set aside my beliefs. What should I do?” Stick to your beliefs. +3 Clear your name. 0 Get elected. 0

“Would you care to… talk about it?” What good would that do? 0 So what if you’re right? 0 …… 0

“That is why you must never forget what’s truly important to you… You understand?” I’ll never forget that. +2 It’s tougher than it seems. +2 ……



Rank 9

“OK, I’m going to get started.” Do your best. +3 Break a leg. 0 I’m getting nervous. +2

“Perhaps, it’s the effect of you moving my heart.” You had a change of heart. +2 What are you talking about? 0 ……



Rank 10