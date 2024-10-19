Torrez Finney isn’t your typical UFC signee. His path to the UFC was paved not just with victories, but with resilience and a touch of serendipity. In a recent interview with RG.org, Finney discussed his remarkable journey on the Contender Series, offering insights into his mindset and aspirations for his upcoming UFC debut.

Torrez Finney’s route to the big leagues was unorthodox. He carved his name in history by becoming the only fighter to secure three appearances on Dana White’s Contender Series, a platform designed to showcase up-and-coming MMA talent. “It’s an interesting record,” Finney admitted, “not necessarily what you strive for, but hey, we’ll take it.” This unique experience gave fight fans a front-row seat to his development as a fighter, showcasing his unwavering spirit and fighting prowess.

However, the road wasn’t without its challenges. After two impressive wins on the Contender Series, doubt began to cloud Finney’s mind. “Honestly, I was considering signing with another promotion,” he revealed. “Things were up in the air, and I was close to making that move.” Just as he was poised to take a different path, fate intervened. A call for a third Contender Series appearance pulled him back into the game.

This third opportunity proved to be the turning point. Finney delivered a performance unlike any before, showcasing his well-rounded skills and finishing power. “Domination and a finish – that’s what I strive for in every fight,” he declared. This electrifying display finally earned him the coveted UFC contract, a testament to his talent and perseverance.

Finney’s journey is not merely about fighting; it’s about captivating the audience. He acknowledges the significance of marketability in the UFC, stating, “Being the first fighter to go 3-0 on the Contender Series, that definitely has some marketability value. It’s a good way to start my UFC career on a strong note.”

Looking ahead, Finney envisions his debut in the octagon sometime in late February or March of 2025. “Taking some time off, then starting the year strong in camp – that’s the ideal scenario,” he explained. While the specific opponent remains unknown, Finney’s approach is clear – a strategic focus on securing the win. “Whoever they put in front of me, we’ll develop a game plan specifically designed to overcome that challenge,” he stated. This adaptability and unwavering dedication to victory bode well for his future in the UFC.

Finney aspires to carve a unique identity in the middleweight division. He envisions himself as a “bruising, explosive fighter who applies relentless pressure with devastating power.” He believes his physical attributes and relentless fighting spirit set him apart from the competition.

“They can’t just knock me out cold,” Finney declared with unwavering confidence. “You’ve got to put me completely out of commission because I’m never going to give up.” This indomitable spirit is a core element of his fighting style and a testament to his mental fortitude.

As he embarks on this new chapter, Finney expresses gratitude to everyone who has supported him along the way, including his fans and even his doubters. “I appreciate all the support, love, and even the hate,” he said. “It all fuels me. This UFC signing is just the beginning, and I’m excited for the journey ahead.”

Torrez Finney’s story embodies the values of determination, skill, and unwavering will. As he prepares to make his mark on the UFC, fight fans can expect an exciting addition to the middleweight division. With his exceptional fighting spirit and unique story, Finney is poised to become a force to be reckoned with in the UFC. Remember, keep an eye out for his electrifying debut in early 2025!