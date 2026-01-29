ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick as we'll continue coverage of the Road to UFC finals at UFC 325. This Lightweight (155) finale features South Korea's SangWook Kim taking on Australia's own Dom Mar Fan. Check our UFC 325 odds series for the Kim-Fan prediction and pick.

SangWook Kim (13-3) earned back-to-back finishes in the second round of each of his Road to UFC bouts. He's ranked as the No. 20 lightweight in the Asia Pacific region, looking to capitalize on a UFC opportunity as the underdog in this fight. Kim stands six feet tall with a 71-inch reach.

Dom Mar Fan (8-2) appears in the Road to UFC final following two unanimous decision victories in the bouts leading up to this fight. Ranked No. 71 in Asia Pacific, Fan will look to impress with the home country crowd supporting him here. Fan stands 5-foot-11 with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 325 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 325 Odds: SangWook Kim-Dom Mar Fan Odds

SangWook Kim: +124

Dom Mar Fan: -148

Over 2.5 rounds: -160

Under 2.5 rounds: +124

Why SangWook Kim Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Yawei Ren – SUB (rear naked choke, R2)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

SangWook Kim will be searching for another dominant win on the ground after submitting his most recent opponent and finishing the previous opponent via strikes from mounted crucifix. His opponent this time around will be a much better grappler than his previous matchups, but Kim should have all the confidence using his jiu jitsu to finish this fight where he's most comfortable.

While Kim usually opens the exchanges with strikes down the middle, it's not usually long until he shoots his first takedown and gets a feel for how his opponent will react. From there, he gauges whether he'll have the stern advantage on the ground as he pressures his opponents along the fence. Kim has displayed a solid chin up to this point with no career losses by knockout or submission, so expect him to remain a consistent presence throughout this fight.

Sangwook Kim will likely be dealing with a minor speed advantage in the striking as his opponent is the more fluid boxer. Kim can negate his offense by closing the distance and quickly clinching, looking to land elbows and short punches off the break. Still, his best chances are imposing his will on the ground, so expect another motivated showing as he tries to earn his UFC shot.

Why Dom Mar Fan Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jae Hyun Park – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 1 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Dom Mar Fan has showed a complete skill set in his two bouts leading into this final, controlling the pace on the feet and dictating when to take his opponent to the ground. He posted a 6-2 record in two years over at Eternal MMA, so his level of competition has been greater compared to some of the other competitors in the Road to UFC tournament. Fighting with the confidence of the home crowd behind him, Fan is the rightful favorite with the slightly more rounded skill set.

Fan is also very aggressive in taking the center of the octagon, as is his opponent, but Fan shows much more of a willingness to trade shots and exchange with his feet planted. He uses his lead shoulder as a defensive shell, snapping punches while keeping his hands generally low. While he's often leaving himself exposed to be hit, Dom Mar Fan does a great job of moving his head and remaining in perpetual motion opposite his opponent.

Dom Mar Fan should be the more athletic of these two fighters and he's shown a great ability to throw quick leg kicks to all three levels. He makes great use of the front teep kick while keeping opponents at range, so expect him to continue throwing from in-close and looking to catch his opponent sleeping.

Final SangWook Kim-Dom Mar Fan Prediction & Pick

This should be another high-action bout as both fighters typically lead the pace and pressure in each of their previous fights. Sangwook Kim is the slightly better grappler during this matchup, but Dom Mar Fan is effective on the ground in his own right with three wins by submission. Still, with Fan as the more aggressive and athletic fighter, he should be dictating the pace and distance throughout this one.

While I expect Kim to land a few takedowns and threaten with a submission attempt of two, Dom Mar Fan's imposing fight style will likely be too much for Kim to land anything effective. Fan should be boosted by the home Australian crowd as he fights through the submission attempts and edges this fight on the scorecards.

Final SangWook Kim-Dom Mar Fan Prediction & Pick: Dom Mar Fan (-148); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-160)