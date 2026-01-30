It was a battle between two top rookies as the Charlotte Hornets edged out the Dallas Mavericks 123-121 in a thrilling showdown in Texas. In the process, rookie Kon Knueppel set a rookie record while also attempting to contain Cooper Flagg, according to Charlotte Hornets PR.

“With 8 3PM so far in tonight's game at DAL, Kon Knueppel has set a franchise record for 3PM in a single game, breaking the previous record set by five different players, including himself on No. 23, 2025. Knueppel has entered the top-10 for most 3PM in a rookie season,” Charlotte Hornets PR wrote on X.

Knueppel led the Hornets with 34 points, shooting 10 of 16 from the floor, including 8 of 12 from the three-point line. Additionally, he had four rebounds and three assists. On the other end, Flagg went off for a career-high 49 points, which helped the Mavs keep it close. The Hornets won despite Flagg's achievement, and it was a testament to staying the course.

Knueppel has been turning heads all season in his rookie season. Currently, he is third on the team in scoring, averaging 18.9 points per game. Knueppel is also shooting 48.6% from the floor, including 42.6% from the three-point line. He has been a big reason for the Hornets' five-game winning streak that started with a 124-97 blowout win over the Orlando Magic.

As his rookie season progresses, Knueppel will likely have more games like this, while also being compared to Flagg. This was their first head-to-head game in the NBA, and it did not disappoint. The Hornets' next game will be on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Likewise, their next showdown with the Mavs will be on March 3.