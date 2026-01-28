The UFC heavyweight division gains another intriguing matchup as Thomas Petersen and Guilherme Pat have been confirmed to clash at UFC Vegas 115 on April 4, multiple sources have reported. The bout adds significant depth to a card that continues to take shape at the Meta Apex facility in Las Vegas.

A heavyweight clash between Thomas Peterson and Guilherme Pat is set for the #UFC’s April 4 event, multiple sources tell @guicruzzz and I. More coming to @MMAFighting soon. — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) January 27, 2026

Petersen (10-3), known as “The Train,” enters this heavyweight contest looking to build momentum after a decision victory over Don'Tale Mayes in May 2025. The 30-year-old Minnesota native earned his UFC opportunity through Dana White's Contender Series in 2023 with a second-round keylock submission. A former LFA heavyweight champion and two-time Minnesota State wrestling champion, Petersen brings a dangerous combination of knockout power—with seven stoppage victories—and grappling credentials to the Octagon.

The Spartan MMA representative has experienced the highs and lows of UFC competition, alternating between victories and defeats throughout his promotional tenure. His most recent setback came via knockout against Vitor Petrino in October 2025, but the durable heavyweight has consistently shown the ability to rebound from adversity. Standing 6'1″ with a 74-inch reach, Petersen's wrestling background provides a solid foundation for his aggressive fighting style.

Opposing him is Brazilian newcomer Guilherme Pat, who represents Corinthians MMA and competes out of Brazil. The towering heavyweight—listed at 6'5″—made his UFC debut in December 2025 with a unanimous decision victory over Allen Frye Jr. at UFC Vegas 112. That performance showcased Pat's adaptability as he successfully navigated an opponent who attempted to neutralize him against the cage. Prior to joining the UFC roster, Pat compiled an unblemished record on the regional circuit, featuring multiple knockout victories.

UFC Vegas 115, officially known as UFC Fight Night 272, takes place on April 4, 2026, at the newly rebranded Meta Apex in Las Vegas. The facility, which underwent a naming rights partnership with Meta in January 2026, represents the UFC's state-of-the-art broadcast and live event production center. The venue now features expanded seating capacity for up to 1,000 guests, enhanced food and beverage options, and cutting-edge technology showcasing Meta's innovations in AI, virtual reality, and augmented reality.

This heavyweight pairing represents an opportunity for both fighters to establish themselves in the division's competitive landscape. Petersen seeks to halt a pattern of inconsistency and string together consecutive victories, while Pat aims to build on his successful promotional debut and announce his arrival as a legitimate contender in the 265-pound weight class.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Vegas 115 at the Meta Apex

Women's Strawweight: Virna Jandiroba (22-4) vs. Tabatha Ricci (12-3)

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jun Yong Park

Heavyweight: Thomas Petersen (10-3) vs. Guilherme Pat (6-0)

Bantamweight: Hailey Cowan (7-4) vs. Alice Pereira (5-1)

Flyweight: Alessandro Costa (14-5) vs. Stewart Nicoll (8-2)

Flyweight: Dione Barbosa (8-4) vs. Melissa Gatto (9-2-2)

Middleweight: Azamat Bekoev (20-4) vs. Tresean Gore (5-4)

Featherweight: Tommy McMillen (9-0) vs. Manolo Zecchini (11-4)