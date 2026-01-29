After more than a year away from competition, UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson has decided to postpone retirement and return to the octagon for at least one more campaign. The 42-year-old featherweight veteran will face Nate “The Train” Landwehr at UFC 327 on April 11 at the Kaseya Center in Miami in what could potentially mark the closing chapter of one of MMA's most entertaining careers.

Swanson's last appearance came in December 2024, when he secured a knockout victory over Billy Quarantillo, improving his overall record to 30-14 with 44 professional fights under his belt.

The legendary striker, already enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame following his iconic 2013 war with Doo Ho Choi at UFC 206, has spent recent years coaching and managing other fighters through his co-founded Bloodline Combat Sports Agency. However, the itch to compete one more time proved too strong to resist.

Landwehr presents an intriguing stylistic challenge for the aging veteran. The 37-year-old Tennessee native boasts an 18-7 professional record and is known for his aggressive, high-output striking style. However, “The Train” finds himself in desperate need of a resurgence, sitting at 1-3 in his last four fights with recent stoppage losses to Doo Ho Choi and Morgan Charriere.

This matchup carries considerable entertainment value for fans. Five of Landwehr's last seven fights have earned post-fight bonuses, and Swanson's striking prowess has consistently rewarded observers with spectacular finishes throughout his career. Their combined 15 UFC fights represent decades of octagon experience and fan-friendly performances.

At 42, Swanson won't be the oldest competitor to grace the UFC cage—Randy Couture famously secured a victory at 46 before retiring. Still, Swanson remains noncommittal about his future beyond UFC 327, leaving speculation that this could genuinely serve as his final fight.

The April 11 showdown promises to deliver the signature excitement both warriors have provided throughout their respective careers, making it a must-watch for featherweight division enthusiasts and longtime MMA aficionados.