UFC 325: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 continues on the prelims with a bout between Kaan Ofli and Yizha in the featherweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Ofli-Yizha prediction and pick.

Kaan Ofli (12-4-1) rebounded from a decision loss to Muhammad Naimov with a statement standing rear-naked choke over Ricardo Ramos, showcasing his grindy pressure game and opportunistic grappling as he comes into his fight this weekend against Yizha.

Yizha (26-5) enters UFC 325 off a vicious TKO of Westin Wilson after a tough decision loss to Gabriel Santos, blending sharp boxing with relentless wrestling and top pressure as he comes into his fight this weekend against Kaan Ofli.

Here are the UFC 325 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 325 odds: Kaan Ofli-Yizha odds

Kaan Ofli: +180

Yizha: -218

Over 2.5 rounds: -230

Under 2.5 rounds: +175

Why Kaan Ofli will win

Last Fight: (W) Ricardo Ramos – SUB R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 8 (2 KO/TKO/ 6 SUB)

Ofli has the tools to neutralize Yizha’s aggression over three rounds. His tighter boxing defense, cleaner shot selection, and ability to counter off level changes give him a clear edge in the majority of striking exchanges.

On the mat, Ofli’s opportunistic submission game punishes sloppy entries and scrambles, especially against wrestlers who overextend during pressure sequences. With six career submissions and proven finishing instincts, he’s live to snatch a neck or transition to dominant positions.

Cardio and composure further tilt this toward Ofli as the fight extends. Yizha’s pace is dangerous early, but his tendency to get hittable in transitions creates windows for Ofli’s sharper defense and counters to bank late rounds or find a momentum-swinging finish at UFC 325.

Why Yizha will win

Last Fight: (W) Westin Wilson – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 20 (6 KO/TKO/14 SUB)

Yizha’s relentless wrestling and suffocating top pressure are tailor-made to drown Ofli’s counter-heavy game over three rounds. His ability to chain takedowns, mat-return consistently, and force prolonged grappling sequences can systematically sap Ofli’s cardio and limit his striking output.

On the feet, Yizha is more than just a wrestler with a blast double. His forward pressure, improving boxing, and willingness to throw combinations off level-change feints can back Ofli to the fence, where Ofli’s defense historically starts to unravel against volume and layered entries.

The numbers back up that grind-heavy recipe: Yizha averages over three takedowns per 15 minutes, with a submission-heavy finishing profile that punishes opponents who give their back to stand. Ofli, while dangerous in scrambles, has shown he can get stuck underneath stronger top players and give away minutes on the cards.

If Yizha survives the early submission threats, this matchup favors his durability and experience in long, grindy fights. Across 31 pro bouts and a gauntlet of regional and Road to UFC competition, he’s built the tools to bank rounds with control and damage, making him a live favorite to edge Ofli at UFC 325.

Final Kaan Ofli-Yizha prediction & pick

Stylistically, this feels like a razor-close clash of pace versus pressure, but the small edges tilt toward Yizha on paper. His higher striking output, willingness to pressure, and proven finishing ability on both the feet and mat give him more clear win conditions over 15 minutes.

Ofli’s composure, counter game, and submission threat absolutely keep him live, especially if he can slow the tempo and force cleaner, single exchanges. However, the more this becomes a scramble-heavy, high-volume fight, the more Yizha’s activity, durability, and ability to steal moments with big sequences should sway the judges.

Add in Yizha’s experience advantage in total pro reps and the betting market respect leaning his way, and he has to be the slight favorite to edge a competitive decision. Ofli likely has the cleaner moments, but Yizha’s pressure, optics, and round-winning hustle project better over three frantic rounds at UFC 325.

Final Kaan Ofli-Yizha Prediction & Pick: Yizha (-218), Over 2.5 Rounds (-230)