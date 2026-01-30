The Minnesota Twins have had a quiet offseason following a fire sale at the MLB trade deadline. After a promising club won the 2023 AL Central, things have gone poorly in the Twin Cities. Now, at an odd time, changes are coming. The Twins shockingly parted ways with team president Derek Falvey on Friday, just weeks before spring training.

“BREAKING: Twins announce they've ‘mutually agreed to part ways' with team president Derek Falvey,” The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman reported.

The Twins released a statement shortly after, outlining the new management plan. “Over the past several weeks, Derek and I had thoughtful and candid conversations about leadership, structure, and the future of the club. We reached a shared understanding that the needs of the organization are evolving and that a leadership transition is the best way to move forward,” owner Tom Pohlad wrote in a statement. “We will immediately begin a search for a President of Business Operations who, along with General Manager Jeremy Zoll, will report to me.”

Falvey also released a statement through the Twins. “Ownership transitions naturally create moments for reflection and honest dialogue about leadership, vision, and how an organization wants to move forward. Over the past several weeks, we had those conversations openly and constructively and ultimately reached a shared understanding that this was the right step both for the organization and for me personally,” he wrote in part.

Minnesota Twins and Derek Falvey Mutually Agree to Part Ways pic.twitter.com/ILxMXy1AZl — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) January 30, 2026

Tom Pohlad was named the controlling partner of the Twins back in December, taking over for his brother, Joe. Between that change and new limited partners joining the ownership group, a change was made. The offseason was quiet for the Twins, but now they will have a new direction in the front office.

What does this mean for the Twins and their loaded prospect group moving forward? Spring training opens on February 10.