Arsenal and Tottenham squared off in a classic North London Derby showdown on Sunday, with the Gunners maintaining their spot atop the Premier League after a 2-0 road victory. Following their first away victory in the league against their North London rivals since 2014, one Spurs supporter crossed the line after things got heated between the two sides.

Richarlison and Aaron Ramsdale were exchanging some heated words and needed to be separated, at which point a rogue Tottenham fan could be seen emerging from the stands and kicking the unsuspecting Ramsdale.

Spurs fan kicks Aaron Ramsdale after 2-0 defeat to Arsenal #NLDpic.twitter.com/6kEINv96ad — Football Mayhem (@footballlmayhem) January 15, 2023

Stadium security had separated Ramsdale from Richarlison, ushering the Arsenal net-minder away from the Tottenham winger and towards the crowd behind the goal. As Ramsdale bent down to pick up his water bottle, a Spurs fan rushed in from the stands and kicked him in the back.

Tottenham Hotspur released a statement after the game, condemning the actions of the fan and indicating that they would be working with Arsenal, Ramsdale, and the Met Police to take the “strongest possible action” against the individual.

The scenes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turned sour after their 2-0 defeat against their arch-rivals. While players needing to be restrained from one another on the pitch isn’t a shocking sight, to see a fan get involved in the action with a despicable act such as that is a stunning sight.

It’s all but guaranteed that the fan will be banned from the stadium, and they could face far more severe consequences for their actions, too

The victory saw Aaron Ramsdale and Arsenal take an eight-point lead over Manchester City on the Premier League table. Tottenham sits in fifth in the league following the disappointing home defeat.