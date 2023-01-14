Manchester City once again slipped up on Saturday in their pursuit of another Premier League title, suffering a shocking 2-1 defeat to Manchester United after giving up a pair of late goals in the second half. That now puts the Cityzens five points behind league leaders Arsenal, with the Gunners able to go eight points clear on Sunday with a victory in the North London Derby against Tottenham. Following the loss at Old Trafford, boss Pep Guardiola dropped a truth bomb on his side’s chances of winning it all.

“I don’t care about the Premier League and the Carabao Cup, we cannot win,” he told Des Kelly on BT Sport.

“We won a lot, so it’s not a problem.”

On one hand, it makes sense why Pep is saying such a thing. City has won the Premier League in four of the last five years. That’s the same case when it comes to the Carabao Cup. But there is one competition they’ve yet to conquer: The Champions League.

City made it to the final in 2021, falling 1-0 to Chelsea in Lisbon. Pep Guardiola is clearly saying Europe should be their focus. They flew through the 2022-23 group stages in Group H and will face RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 in February.

There is hope that Erling Haaland can be the missing piece to them finally capturing the most prestigious piece of hardware in club football. He scored five goals in four UCL outings and has already netted 21 times in league play.

Evidently, England is not the focus any more for Guardiola.