The Premier League’s derby weekend continues as the league leaders Arsenal (14-2-1) visit the Tottenham Hotspurs (10-3-5). Head down to our Premier League odds series, which includes our Tottenham-Arsenal prediction and pick.

Tottenham is undefeated in their last eight Premier League home games against the Gunners, tallying six wins and two draws. The Spurs seek to maintain their two-game winning streak across all competitions and make a statement game in the second leg of the North London derby on their home ground.

The Gunners are eager to maintain their momentum; since November, the boys in red suffered losses only to Brighton in the Carabao Cup and Juventus in a club-friendly game. With a 3-1 victory in the Emirates last October, Arsenal wants to seal their first league double against Tottenham since 2013-2014, which happened to be the last league victory win in an away game against the Spurs.

Here are the Tottenham-Arsenal soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Tottenham-Arsenal Odds

Tottenham: +220

Arsenal: +120

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -134

Under 2.5 Goals: +110

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal

TV: N/A

Stream: Peacock

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. PT

Why Tottenham Can Beat Arsenal

Revenge is definitely an agenda for this North London derby game. With the game back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Lilywhites aim to snatch the three points to maintain their place in the top five of the league table.

Captain Hugo Lloris is still in decent form, securing five clean sheets so far. His position in the goalpost, supplemented by defenders Christian Romero, Eric Dier, and Ben Davies prove to be a tough backline to be penetrated by skillful attackers. Game averages of 15.9 tackles, 9.3 interceptions, and 16.7 clearances are top-notch in the league.

Harry Kane has never shown signs of slowing down, etching out 15 goals for the Spurs. He is followed by Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Heung-min Son, who contributed four goals each. Dejan Kulusevski and Ivan Perisic are the assist machines for the club with five for each of them. Not to mention, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, and Ryan Sessegnon are also valuable to Antonio Conte’s offense.

Why Arsenal Can Beat Tottenham

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal was a surprise team this season that stood out as one of the main contenders for the Premier League silverware. They hold 44 points at the top of the table, five points ahead of second-placer Manchester City. Eddie Nketiah has been a surprise in the forward spot, scoring four goals in four games in the absence of Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal looks to be in fine form and the three points off of this win are valuable to maintain their position in the league table.

Aaron Ramsdale appears to be approaching his fine form, as the 24-year-old has secured eight clean sheets this season and a 74.5% save ratio. On average, the team concedes 0.8 goals per game, while also making 14.9 tackles and 16.4 clearances per game. Ramsdale fits well with Arsenal’s back four lineups, comprised most of the time of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Ben White.

Arsenal will miss the contributions of Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson, who are out for injury management. Yet, what separates Arsenal from the rest of the league is the team’s activity on offense. They possess the ball 57.8% of the time, an astounding 2.4 goals per game which have now tallied to a total of 40 goals, 28 coming off from assists. Young captain Martin Odegaard and forward Gabriel Martinelli each netted seven goals for the club, while Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Granit Xhaka trail behind with six, five, and three goals, respectively. Arsenal also ranks third in shot-creating actions, second in successful dribble percentage, third in shots total, and fourth in shots on target.

Final Tottenham-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

This high-stakes game will be a delight to fans and viewers. Tottenham only failed to score in one of their 17 last matchups against Arsenal, so expect that Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will feed off the chants of the Tottenham crowd and smash goals against Aaron Ramsdale. Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Odegaard are no slouches in offense either, which means goals will most likely come from them as well.

The North London derby is one of the most highly-anticipated games in the league. With both teams well rested, expect that this derby game will be bombarded with goals from either team, yet Tottenham looks to be primed to give Arsenal its second loss of the season.

Final Tottenham-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Tottenham (+220), Over 2.5 goals (-134)