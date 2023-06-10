Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has slammed the idea of him not backing managers since being at the club. Under Levy, the North London club has had four different managers in the last four years.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Levy said, “The notion that Tottenham haven’t backed certain managers is incorrect. We’re currently paying the price where some of the acquisitions have not turned out to be as we hoped. We wanted Ange Postecoglou to play attacking football & trust the Academy”.

It is hard to believe that Tottenham Hotspur had one of the most stable managements in Europe just five years ago. Everything was going on an upward trend under the management of Mauricio Pochettino. Spurs reached their ultimate moment in 2019, reaching their first Champions League final, eventually losing to Liverpool.

However, it was the beginning of the end for the Argentine manager as poor Premier League results created a cloud over his future in North London. Eventually, Pochettino left in November and was replaced by former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. Considering Mourinho already had a reputation for leaving clubs quickly, the same story was repeated at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Portuguese coach got sacked in 2021 on the eve of the League Cup final with Manchester City.

After the appointment of Antonio Conte, there was a belief that things would eventually click as the Italian has the ability to make it work at every club he has been at. However, he, too, left under a cloud this year after an open rant against the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy in March. It hasn't been a great time to be a Tottenham fan, but they would hope that they could have stable management once again with Postecoglou.