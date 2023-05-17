Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane risks tarnishing his legacy at the club if he pushes for a transfer to Manchester United this summer, according to former Spurs striker Dimitar Berbatov, reported by mirror. Kane’s future at Tottenham remains uncertain, as his current contract is set to expire in June 2024. While he is unlikely to sign a new deal, the club faces a dilemma of whether to cash in on their record goalscorer or risk losing him for free next year.

Manchester United has identified Kane as their top transfer target, aiming to find a world-class center-forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. Kane previously expressed his desire to leave Spurs for Manchester City in the summer of 2021, but the move didn’t materialize. Berbatov, who himself made a switch from Tottenham to United in 2008, believes Kane should reconsider making the same mistake again.

“I can understand and relate to his situation. I feel for him, but at the same time, I think he is going to stay at Spurs,” Berbatov stated. He emphasized the significance of Kane’s legacy at Tottenham, with the striker being synonymous with the club. Kane holds numerous records, both for Tottenham and for the England national team, and is on track to surpass Alan Shearer’s record for the most Premier League goals.

Berbatov stressed the importance of Kane’s legacy at Spurs and urged him to consider winning trophies before his career ends. While personal records hold significance, the Bulgarian believes that securing silverware would add to Kane’s illustrious career. Ultimately, the decision lies with the 29-year-old striker on what he values most for his future.

As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes are on Kane and the decisions he will make that could shape the next chapter of his career.