Manchester United has set its sights on Tottenham Hotspur’s star striker, Harry Kane, as the club’s top priority for the upcoming summer transfer window, according to sources close to Football Insider. The 29-year-old England captain is seen by Manchester United officials as the “difference maker” who can bridge the gap to their cross-town rivals Manchester City and propel them into Premier League title contention in the seasons to come.

Securing Harry Kane’s signature, however, is expected to be a challenging task. Despite the striker’s contract at Tottenham nearing its end, insiders suggest that completing a deal will not be easy. Currently earning £200,000 a week with Spurs, Kane has just over 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Reports indicate that Kane has informed Tottenham that he will not sign a new contract until a new manager is appointed. The striker is believed to have been consulted regarding the potential appointment of a new manager following the sacking of Antonio Conte in March.

Having scored an impressive 28 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions this season, Kane’s Premier League tally of 26 goals for the 2022-23 campaign is just four goals shy of his personal best of 30.

While Manchester United sets its sights on securing Kane’s services, Chelsea has also been linked with a move for the talismanic striker. Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is reportedly on his way to Stamford Bridge, is said to be eyeing a reunion with Kane.

As Manchester United looks to bolster its attacking options, the club has also been linked with other forwards, including Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani. The Red Devils are keen to add an elite striker during the summer transfer window as they aim to strengthen their squad for future success.