Tottenham Hotspur manager Ryan Mason has revealed the club’s plans to sign Barcelona defender Clément Lenglet during the upcoming summer transfer window. Mason expressed his admiration for the French center-back, stating that discussions about a potential move will take place in the coming months, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Lenglet, who joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2018, has been a consistent performer for the Catalan giants. However, with Tottenham seeking to bolster their defensive options, the 27-year-old has emerged as a target for the London-based club.

Speaking about the potential signing, Mason praised Lenglet’s professionalism and acknowledged his positive performances for Barcelona. He expressed his intention to hold talks with the player once the season concludes.

“These conversations will happen in the summer,” Mason stated. “I’d say that Lenglet is the type of player we want. He is professional and he is doing well. We’ll talk to him in the summer.”

Tottenham’s interest in Lenglet comes as they look to strengthen their defensive line ahead of the new campaign. With the club aiming to compete at the highest level, acquiring a reliable and experienced center-back like Lenglet could provide a significant boost to their backline.

Lenglet has demonstrated his capabilities at Barcelona, combining defensive solidity with technical ability. His composure on the ball and positional awareness make him a desirable target for Tottenham as they seek to shore up their defensive unit.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the negotiations between Tottenham and Barcelona over Lenglet’s potential transfer will likely intensify. Spurs fans will eagerly anticipate any developments as their club aims to secure the services of the talented French defender.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be reached between the two clubs and if Lenglet himself is open to a move to the Premier League. Nevertheless, Tottenham’s pursuit of Lenglet underscores their ambition to strengthen their squad and compete for honors in the upcoming season.