England captain Harry Kane has shared an emotional farewell video for Tottenham Hotspur fans on his social media accounts. The 30-year-old has ended his 19-year tenure in North London and is set to join Bayern Munich today.

Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans. 💙 pic.twitter.com/L662cyax7p — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023

Posting an emotional video on his Instagram account, Kane said, “Hi everyone, I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I will be leaving the club today [Saturday].”

“Obviously, a lot of emotions going through me right now. Sad to be leaving the club I have spent nearly 20 years of my life at.”

‘From an 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now, there's been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I'll cherish forever. “

“This is a thank you to all my team-mates over the years, all my coaches, all the managers, every single staff member to do with the club from the kitmen to the chefs, everyone involved,”

“Obviously, I have built special relationships with a lot of people and, most importantly, a thank you to you, the Tottenham Hotspur fans.”

“This is a message to every single Tottenham fan around the world that supported me and has been supporting me throughout my journey. My family and I will cherish it forever. We'll never forget all the moments we've had together, so thank you.”

On Friday, Kane underwent a medical in Bavaria, following Bayern Munich's agreement on a £100m transfer fee with Tottenham Hotspur for the English captain. He was officially introduced as Bayern's latest signing on Saturday morning.