Tower of Fantasy Cooking and Creation Recipes Guide

In this Tower of Fantasy Guide, we explore cooking and creation features, and list down all known recipes in Tower of Fantasy.

While not as significant as it seems, cooking and creation are still important features in Tower of Fantasy. The feature gets unlocked early in the game, but using this feature will help you get through the harder portions of the game where just a little buff is all you need to succeed. Eating food will keep your satiety at good levels, which will help replenish your health to max as long as you’re not in active battle.

You can eat anything in the game to raise your satiety and to directly recover your health, but some food in Tower of Fantasy give additional boosts that will help you in some of the game’s tighter moments. Normally, unlocking new recipes require you to spend a moderate amount of Dark Crystal, but you can just use the game’s Creation system to manually make up the components of a recipe for a similar effect. You don’t need to have unlocked a recipe to create food whose recipe you haven’t learned yet, but making the food manually will also no automatically unlock the recipe. Hence, it would be good practice to keep this page bookmarked as quick reference for next time you’re cooking or creating in the game.

Without further ado, here is a list of all of the Cooking and Creation Recipes currently available in Tower of Fantasy, which we’ll continuously update as new content rolls out:

Food Name Ingredients Effect Braised Meat 1x Fatty Cut 20 Satiety

15% Ice Resistance

675 Ice Resistance

for 1,200 seconds Caterpillar Fungus Noodles 1x Caterpillar Fungus 20 Satiety 20% + 60,000 HP Grilled Steak 1x Prime Cut 20 Satiety

15% Volt Resistance

675 Volt Resistance

for 1,200 seconds Juicy BLT 1x Fatty Cuty

2x Brown Rice

2x Poultry Egg 20 Satiety

15% Flame Resistance

675 Flame Resistance

for 1,200 seconds Nut Tea 1x Hazelnut

2x Pinecone

2x Honey 20 Satiety

20% + 60,000 HP Purple Yam Pie 1x Purple Yam

3x Brown Rice 20 Satiety

2% Volt Damage

150 Volt Damage

for 1,200 seconds Salmon Sashimi 1x Lake Bass 20 Satiety

2% Ice Damage

150 Ice Damage

1,200 seconds Snail Baked Rice 1x Carrion Snail

2x Rice 20 Satiety

15% Physical Resistance

675 Physical Resistance

for 1,200 seconds Snow Lotus Soup 1x Snow Lotus

2x Honey 800 Stamina

20% + 60,000 HP Steak with Sauce 1x Prime Cut

3x Firecap 800 Stamina

20% + 60,000 HP Truffle Fried Rice 1x Black Truffle

1x Onion

2x Rice 20 Satiety

2% Physical Damage

150 Physical Damage

for 1,200 seconds Balloon Fruit Salad 2x Balloon Fruit

2x Thornmato

1x Salad Dressing 10 Satiety

16% + 34,000 HP Barnacle Seafood Pizza 1x Barnacle

2x Brown Rice

1x Onion 10 Satiety

16% + 34,000 HP Barnacle Stew 2x Barnacle

4x Lettuce 10 Satiety

10% Physical Resistance

290 Physical Resistance

for 900 seconds Boiled Scallops 2x Scallop

3x Lettuc 10 Satiety

15% + 20,000 HP Caviar Potato Balls 1x Caviar

2x Potato 10 Satiety

1% Physical Damage

80 Physical Damage

for 900 seconds Caviar Sushi 1x Caviar

2x Rice

2x Laver 10 Satiety

16% + 34,000 HP Chocolate Bread 2x Cocoa Beans

2x Brown Rice 10 Satiety

16% + 34,000 HP Cocoa Milk 2x Cocoa Beans

2x Honey

1x Milk 10 Satiety

10% Ice Resistance

290 Ice Resistance

for 900 seconds Eel and Mushroom Soup 1x Electric Eel

2x Firecap 10 Satiety

1% Volt Damage

290 Volt Damage

for 900 seconds Fiddlehead Pie 2x Fiddlehead

2x Brown Rice 10 Satiety

16% + 34,000 HP Firedragon Fruit Tea 2x Fiddlehead

4x Lettuce 10 Satiety

1% Flame Damage

80 Flame Damage

for 900 seconds Fruit Cake 2x Strawberry

1x Homi Grain

1x Fallen Fruit

1x Poultry Egg 10 Satiety

15% + 20,000 HP Iced Strawberry Soda 2x Strawberry

1x Honey

1x Carbonated Water 10 Satiety

10% Flame Resistance

170 Flame Resistance

for 900 seconds Jam on Toast 1x Small Blueberry Jam

1x Strawberry

3x Homi Grain 10 Satiety

1% Volt Damage

45 Volt Damage

for 900 seconds Pine Cocoa 1x Pinecone

1x Cocoa Beans

2x Milk 10 Satiety

16% + 34,000 HP Roast Rump 2x Rear Hock 500 Stamina

15% + 20,000 HP Sea Crab Soup 2x Hermit Crab

4x Mushroom 10 Satiety

10% Flame Resistance

290 Flame Resistance

for 900 seconds Seafood Soup 3x Conch

2x Scallop

1x Lettuce 10 Satiety

1% Ice Damage

45 Ice Damage

for 900 seconds Simple Power Salad 1x Broccoli

1x Thornmato

1x Lettuce

1x Poultry Egg

1x Salad Dressing 10 Satiety

10% Physical Resistance

170 Physical Resistance

for 900 seconds Snow Azalea Tea 1x Snow Azalea

1x Milk

1x Honey 10 Satiety

1% Ice Damage

80 Ice Damage

for 900 seconds Spicy Burger 3x Homi Grain

2x Rear Hock

1x Lettuce 10 Satiety

1% Physical Damage

45 Physical Damage

for 900 seconds Spicy Eel 1x Electric Eel 10 Satiety

10% Volt Resistance

290 Volt Resistance

for 900 seconds Steamed Crab 2x Portunid

2x Lettuce 10 Satiety

15% + 20,000 HP Steamed Egg with Sea Urchin 2x Sea Urchin

2x Poultry Egg 10 Satiety

15% + 34,000 HP Sweet Pomegranate Juice 2x Phosphogranate

2x Honey

2x Carbonated Water 600 Stamina

16% + 34,000 HP Thundercloud Blueberry Soda 1x Small Blueberry Jar

2x Honey

1x Carbonated Water 10 Satiety

10% Volt Resistance

170 Volt Resistance

for 900 seconds Tomato and Fried Egg Pasta 4x Thornmato

3x Homi Grain

1x Poultry Egg 10 Satiety

1% Flame Damage

45 Flame Damage

for 900 seconds Black Moss Soup 2x Black Moss

2x Lettuce 8 Satiety

14% + 10,000 HP Breakfast Cereal 2x Homi Grain

1x Milk 14 Satiety Crispy Chicken Burger 1x Homi Grain

1x Poultry Meat

1x Lettuce 7 Satiety

12% + 3,300 HP Dandelion Mushroom Soup 1x Dandelion Seed

2x Mushroom 7 Satiety

12% + 3,300 HP Egg Fried Rice 2x Rice

1x Poultry Egg 14 Satiety Firecap Mushroom Soup 2x Firecap

2x Lettuce 400 Stamina

13% + 10,000 HP Fried Chicken 2x Poultry Meat

1x Homi Grain 7 Satiety

12% + 3,300 HP Fries 1x Potato

1x Salad Dressing 14 Satiety Golden Egg and Tomato 2x Thornmato

2x Poultry Egg 7 Satiety

12% + 3,300 HP Honeyed Fruit Juice 2x Fallen Fruit

1x Honey

1x Carbonated Water 300 Stamina

12% + 3,300 HP Iced Orchid Surprise 2x Ghost Mushroom

1x Milk

1x Carbonated Water 300 Stamina

12% + 3,300 HP Meat and Potato Stew 1x Potato

1x Game Meat 14 Satiety Meat Bun 2x Homi Grain

1x Game Meat 14 Satiety Mushroom Soup 2x Mushroom

2x Lettuce 7 Satiety

12% + 3,300 HP Red Wheat Bread 2x Brown Rice 16 Satiety Seaweed and Egg Soup 2x Laver

1x Poultry Egg 7 Satiety

12% + 3,300 HP Sliced Fish with Mushroom 2x Mushroom

1x Silver Bass 7 Satiety

12% + 3,300 HP Steamed Conch 2x Conch

1x Lettuce 7 Satiety

12% + 3,300 HP Stir-Fried Broccoli 2x Broccoli 14 Satiety Surf and Turf 1x Darby’s Sturgeon

2x Poultry Egg 8 Satiety

13% + 10,000 HP Vegetable Salad 1x Fallen Fruit

1x Thornmato

1x Lettuce

1x Salad Dressing 7 Satiety

12% + 3,300 HP Crispy Grilled Fish 1x Silver Bass 10 Satiety Fried Egg 2x Poultry egg 5 Satiety

10% + 1,500 HP Fried Mushrooms 2x Mushroom 5 Satiety

10% + 1,500 HP Lettuce Salad 2x Lettuce

1x Salad Dressing 5 Satiety

10% + 1,500 HP Sizzling Meat 2x Game Meat 10 Satiety Wholegrain Bread 2x Homi Grain 10 Satiety

And that's all of the Tower of Fantasy recipes that we know so far. We'll keep updating this list as we discover more Tower of Fantasy cooking and creation recipes.