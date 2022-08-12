fbpx
Editorials

Tower of Fantasy Cooking and Creation Recipes Guide

Tower of Fantasy Cooking and Creation Recipes

In this Tower of Fantasy Guide, we explore cooking and creation features, and list down all known recipes in Tower of Fantasy.

While not as significant as it seems, cooking and creation are still important features in Tower of Fantasy. The feature gets unlocked early in the game, but using this feature will help you get through the harder portions of the game where just a little buff is all you need to succeed. Eating food will keep your satiety at good levels, which will help replenish your health to max as long as you’re not in active battle.

You can eat anything in the game to raise your satiety and to directly recover your health, but some food in Tower of Fantasy give additional boosts that will help you in some of the game’s tighter moments. Normally, unlocking new recipes require you to spend a moderate amount of Dark Crystal, but you can just use the game’s Creation system to manually make up the components of a recipe for a similar effect. You don’t need to have unlocked a recipe to create food whose recipe you haven’t learned yet, but making the food manually will also no automatically unlock the recipe. Hence, it would be good practice to keep this page bookmarked as quick reference for next time you’re cooking or creating in the game.

Without further ado, here is a list of all of the Cooking and Creation Recipes currently available in Tower of Fantasy, which we’ll continuously update as new content rolls out:

Food Name Ingredients Effect
Braised Meat 1x Fatty Cut 20 Satiety
15% Ice Resistance
675 Ice Resistance
for 1,200 seconds
Caterpillar Fungus Noodles 1x Caterpillar Fungus 20 Satiety

20% + 60,000 HP
Grilled Steak 1x Prime Cut 20 Satiety
15% Volt Resistance
675 Volt Resistance
for 1,200 seconds
Juicy BLT 1x Fatty Cuty
2x Brown Rice
2x Poultry Egg		 20 Satiety
15% Flame Resistance
675 Flame Resistance
for 1,200 seconds
Nut Tea 1x Hazelnut
2x Pinecone
2x Honey		 20 Satiety
20% + 60,000 HP
Purple Yam Pie 1x Purple Yam
3x Brown Rice		 20 Satiety
2% Volt Damage
150 Volt Damage
for 1,200 seconds
Salmon Sashimi 1x Lake Bass 20 Satiety
2% Ice Damage
150 Ice Damage
1,200 seconds
Snail Baked Rice 1x Carrion Snail
2x Rice		 20 Satiety
15% Physical Resistance
675 Physical Resistance
for 1,200 seconds
Snow Lotus Soup 1x Snow Lotus
2x Honey		 800 Stamina
20% + 60,000 HP
Steak with Sauce 1x Prime Cut
3x Firecap		 800 Stamina
20% + 60,000 HP
Truffle Fried Rice 1x Black Truffle
1x Onion
2x Rice		 20 Satiety
2% Physical Damage
150 Physical Damage
for 1,200 seconds
Balloon Fruit Salad 2x Balloon Fruit
2x Thornmato
1x Salad Dressing		 10 Satiety
16% + 34,000 HP
Barnacle Seafood Pizza 1x Barnacle
2x Brown Rice
1x Onion		 10 Satiety
16% + 34,000 HP
Barnacle Stew 2x Barnacle
4x Lettuce		 10 Satiety
10% Physical Resistance
290 Physical Resistance
for 900 seconds
Boiled Scallops 2x Scallop
3x Lettuc		 10 Satiety
15% + 20,000 HP
Caviar Potato Balls 1x Caviar
2x Potato		 10 Satiety
1% Physical Damage
80 Physical Damage
for 900 seconds
Caviar Sushi 1x Caviar
2x Rice
2x Laver		 10 Satiety
16% + 34,000 HP
Chocolate Bread 2x Cocoa Beans
2x Brown Rice		 10 Satiety
16% + 34,000 HP
Cocoa Milk 2x Cocoa Beans
2x Honey
1x Milk		 10 Satiety
10% Ice Resistance
290 Ice Resistance
for 900 seconds
Eel and Mushroom Soup 1x Electric Eel
2x Firecap		 10 Satiety
1% Volt Damage
290 Volt Damage
for 900 seconds
Fiddlehead Pie 2x Fiddlehead
2x Brown Rice		 10 Satiety
16% + 34,000 HP
Firedragon Fruit Tea 2x Fiddlehead
4x Lettuce		 10 Satiety
1% Flame Damage
80 Flame Damage
for 900 seconds
Fruit Cake 2x Strawberry
1x Homi Grain
1x Fallen Fruit
1x Poultry Egg		 10 Satiety
15% + 20,000 HP
Iced Strawberry Soda 2x Strawberry
1x Honey
1x Carbonated Water		 10 Satiety
10% Flame Resistance
170 Flame Resistance
for 900 seconds
Jam on Toast 1x Small Blueberry Jam
1x Strawberry
3x Homi Grain		 10 Satiety
1% Volt Damage
45 Volt Damage
for 900 seconds
Pine Cocoa 1x Pinecone
1x Cocoa Beans
2x Milk		 10 Satiety
16% + 34,000 HP
Roast Rump 2x Rear Hock 500 Stamina
15% + 20,000 HP
Sea Crab Soup 2x Hermit Crab
4x Mushroom		 10 Satiety
10% Flame Resistance
290 Flame Resistance
for 900 seconds
Seafood Soup 3x Conch
2x Scallop
1x Lettuce		 10 Satiety
1% Ice Damage
45 Ice Damage
for 900 seconds
Simple Power Salad 1x Broccoli
1x Thornmato
1x Lettuce
1x Poultry Egg
1x Salad Dressing		 10 Satiety
10% Physical Resistance
170 Physical Resistance
for 900 seconds
Snow Azalea Tea 1x Snow Azalea
1x Milk
1x Honey		 10 Satiety
1% Ice Damage
80 Ice Damage
for 900 seconds
Spicy Burger 3x Homi Grain
2x Rear Hock
1x Lettuce		 10 Satiety
1% Physical Damage
45 Physical Damage
for 900 seconds
Spicy Eel 1x Electric Eel 10 Satiety
10% Volt Resistance
290 Volt Resistance
for 900 seconds
Steamed Crab 2x Portunid
2x Lettuce		 10 Satiety
15% + 20,000 HP
Steamed Egg with Sea Urchin 2x Sea Urchin
2x Poultry Egg		 10 Satiety
15% + 34,000 HP
Sweet Pomegranate Juice 2x Phosphogranate
2x Honey
2x Carbonated Water		 600 Stamina
16% + 34,000 HP
Thundercloud Blueberry Soda 1x Small Blueberry Jar
2x Honey
1x Carbonated Water		 10 Satiety
10% Volt Resistance
170 Volt Resistance
for 900 seconds
Tomato and Fried Egg Pasta 4x Thornmato
3x Homi Grain
1x Poultry Egg		 10 Satiety
1% Flame Damage
45 Flame Damage
for 900 seconds
Black Moss Soup 2x Black Moss
2x Lettuce		 8 Satiety
14% + 10,000 HP
Breakfast Cereal 2x Homi Grain
1x Milk		 14 Satiety
Crispy Chicken Burger 1x Homi Grain
1x Poultry Meat
1x Lettuce		 7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
Dandelion Mushroom Soup 1x Dandelion Seed
2x Mushroom		 7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
Egg Fried Rice 2x Rice
1x Poultry Egg		 14 Satiety
Firecap Mushroom Soup 2x Firecap
2x Lettuce		 400 Stamina
13% + 10,000 HP
Fried Chicken 2x Poultry Meat
1x Homi Grain		 7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
Fries 1x Potato
1x Salad Dressing		 14 Satiety
Golden Egg and Tomato 2x Thornmato
2x Poultry Egg		 7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
Honeyed Fruit Juice 2x Fallen Fruit
1x Honey
1x Carbonated Water		 300 Stamina
12% + 3,300 HP
Iced Orchid Surprise 2x Ghost Mushroom
1x Milk
1x Carbonated Water		 300 Stamina
12% + 3,300 HP
Meat and Potato Stew 1x Potato
1x Game Meat		 14 Satiety
Meat Bun 2x Homi Grain
1x Game Meat		 14 Satiety
Mushroom Soup 2x Mushroom
2x Lettuce		 7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
Red Wheat Bread 2x Brown Rice 16 Satiety
Seaweed and Egg Soup 2x Laver
1x Poultry Egg		 7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
Sliced Fish with Mushroom 2x Mushroom
1x Silver Bass		 7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
Steamed Conch 2x Conch
1x Lettuce		 7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
Stir-Fried Broccoli 2x Broccoli 14 Satiety
Surf and Turf 1x Darby’s Sturgeon
2x Poultry Egg		 8 Satiety
13% + 10,000 HP
Vegetable Salad 1x Fallen Fruit
1x Thornmato
1x Lettuce
1x Salad Dressing		 7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
Crispy Grilled Fish 1x Silver Bass 10 Satiety
Fried Egg 2x Poultry egg 5 Satiety
10% + 1,500 HP
Fried Mushrooms 2x Mushroom 5 Satiety
10% + 1,500 HP
Lettuce Salad 2x Lettuce
1x Salad Dressing		 5 Satiety
10% + 1,500 HP
Sizzling Meat 2x Game Meat 10 Satiety
Wholegrain Bread 2x Homi Grain 10 Satiety

And that’s all of the Tower of Fantasy recipes that we know so far. We’ll keep updating this list as we discover more Tower of Fantasy cooking and creation recipes. We’ve got more Tower of Fantasy Guides here. For more gaming guides for other titles, click here.

