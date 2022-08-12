Editorials
Tower of Fantasy Cooking and Creation Recipes Guide
In this Tower of Fantasy Guide, we explore cooking and creation features, and list down all known recipes in Tower of Fantasy.
While not as significant as it seems, cooking and creation are still important features in Tower of Fantasy. The feature gets unlocked early in the game, but using this feature will help you get through the harder portions of the game where just a little buff is all you need to succeed. Eating food will keep your satiety at good levels, which will help replenish your health to max as long as you’re not in active battle.
You can eat anything in the game to raise your satiety and to directly recover your health, but some food in Tower of Fantasy give additional boosts that will help you in some of the game’s tighter moments. Normally, unlocking new recipes require you to spend a moderate amount of Dark Crystal, but you can just use the game’s Creation system to manually make up the components of a recipe for a similar effect. You don’t need to have unlocked a recipe to create food whose recipe you haven’t learned yet, but making the food manually will also no automatically unlock the recipe. Hence, it would be good practice to keep this page bookmarked as quick reference for next time you’re cooking or creating in the game.
Without further ado, here is a list of all of the Cooking and Creation Recipes currently available in Tower of Fantasy, which we’ll continuously update as new content rolls out:
|Food Name
|Ingredients
|Effect
|Braised Meat
|1x Fatty Cut
|20 Satiety
15% Ice Resistance
675 Ice Resistance
for 1,200 seconds
|Caterpillar Fungus Noodles
|1x Caterpillar Fungus
|20 Satiety
20% + 60,000 HP
|Grilled Steak
|1x Prime Cut
|20 Satiety
15% Volt Resistance
675 Volt Resistance
for 1,200 seconds
|Juicy BLT
|1x Fatty Cuty
2x Brown Rice
2x Poultry Egg
|20 Satiety
15% Flame Resistance
675 Flame Resistance
for 1,200 seconds
|Nut Tea
|1x Hazelnut
2x Pinecone
2x Honey
|20 Satiety
20% + 60,000 HP
|Purple Yam Pie
|1x Purple Yam
3x Brown Rice
|20 Satiety
2% Volt Damage
150 Volt Damage
for 1,200 seconds
|Salmon Sashimi
|1x Lake Bass
|20 Satiety
2% Ice Damage
150 Ice Damage
1,200 seconds
|Snail Baked Rice
|1x Carrion Snail
2x Rice
|20 Satiety
15% Physical Resistance
675 Physical Resistance
for 1,200 seconds
|Snow Lotus Soup
|1x Snow Lotus
2x Honey
|800 Stamina
20% + 60,000 HP
|Steak with Sauce
|1x Prime Cut
3x Firecap
|800 Stamina
20% + 60,000 HP
|Truffle Fried Rice
|1x Black Truffle
1x Onion
2x Rice
|20 Satiety
2% Physical Damage
150 Physical Damage
for 1,200 seconds
|Balloon Fruit Salad
|2x Balloon Fruit
2x Thornmato
1x Salad Dressing
|10 Satiety
16% + 34,000 HP
|Barnacle Seafood Pizza
|1x Barnacle
2x Brown Rice
1x Onion
|10 Satiety
16% + 34,000 HP
|Barnacle Stew
|2x Barnacle
4x Lettuce
|10 Satiety
10% Physical Resistance
290 Physical Resistance
for 900 seconds
|Boiled Scallops
|2x Scallop
3x Lettuc
|10 Satiety
15% + 20,000 HP
|Caviar Potato Balls
|1x Caviar
2x Potato
|10 Satiety
1% Physical Damage
80 Physical Damage
for 900 seconds
|Caviar Sushi
|1x Caviar
2x Rice
2x Laver
|10 Satiety
16% + 34,000 HP
|Chocolate Bread
|2x Cocoa Beans
2x Brown Rice
|10 Satiety
16% + 34,000 HP
|Cocoa Milk
|2x Cocoa Beans
2x Honey
1x Milk
|10 Satiety
10% Ice Resistance
290 Ice Resistance
for 900 seconds
|Eel and Mushroom Soup
|1x Electric Eel
2x Firecap
|10 Satiety
1% Volt Damage
290 Volt Damage
for 900 seconds
|Fiddlehead Pie
|2x Fiddlehead
2x Brown Rice
|10 Satiety
16% + 34,000 HP
|Firedragon Fruit Tea
|2x Fiddlehead
4x Lettuce
|10 Satiety
1% Flame Damage
80 Flame Damage
for 900 seconds
|Fruit Cake
|2x Strawberry
1x Homi Grain
1x Fallen Fruit
1x Poultry Egg
|10 Satiety
15% + 20,000 HP
|Iced Strawberry Soda
|2x Strawberry
1x Honey
1x Carbonated Water
|10 Satiety
10% Flame Resistance
170 Flame Resistance
for 900 seconds
|Jam on Toast
|1x Small Blueberry Jam
1x Strawberry
3x Homi Grain
|10 Satiety
1% Volt Damage
45 Volt Damage
for 900 seconds
|Pine Cocoa
|1x Pinecone
1x Cocoa Beans
2x Milk
|10 Satiety
16% + 34,000 HP
|Roast Rump
|2x Rear Hock
|500 Stamina
15% + 20,000 HP
|Sea Crab Soup
|2x Hermit Crab
4x Mushroom
|10 Satiety
10% Flame Resistance
290 Flame Resistance
for 900 seconds
|Seafood Soup
|3x Conch
2x Scallop
1x Lettuce
|10 Satiety
1% Ice Damage
45 Ice Damage
for 900 seconds
|Simple Power Salad
|1x Broccoli
1x Thornmato
1x Lettuce
1x Poultry Egg
1x Salad Dressing
|10 Satiety
10% Physical Resistance
170 Physical Resistance
for 900 seconds
|Snow Azalea Tea
|1x Snow Azalea
1x Milk
1x Honey
|10 Satiety
1% Ice Damage
80 Ice Damage
for 900 seconds
|Spicy Burger
|3x Homi Grain
2x Rear Hock
1x Lettuce
|10 Satiety
1% Physical Damage
45 Physical Damage
for 900 seconds
|Spicy Eel
|1x Electric Eel
|10 Satiety
10% Volt Resistance
290 Volt Resistance
for 900 seconds
|Steamed Crab
|2x Portunid
2x Lettuce
|10 Satiety
15% + 20,000 HP
|Steamed Egg with Sea Urchin
|2x Sea Urchin
2x Poultry Egg
|10 Satiety
15% + 34,000 HP
|Sweet Pomegranate Juice
|2x Phosphogranate
2x Honey
2x Carbonated Water
|600 Stamina
16% + 34,000 HP
|Thundercloud Blueberry Soda
|1x Small Blueberry Jar
2x Honey
1x Carbonated Water
|10 Satiety
10% Volt Resistance
170 Volt Resistance
for 900 seconds
|Tomato and Fried Egg Pasta
|4x Thornmato
3x Homi Grain
1x Poultry Egg
|10 Satiety
1% Flame Damage
45 Flame Damage
for 900 seconds
|Black Moss Soup
|2x Black Moss
2x Lettuce
|8 Satiety
14% + 10,000 HP
|Breakfast Cereal
|2x Homi Grain
1x Milk
|14 Satiety
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|1x Homi Grain
1x Poultry Meat
1x Lettuce
|7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
|Dandelion Mushroom Soup
|1x Dandelion Seed
2x Mushroom
|7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
|Egg Fried Rice
|2x Rice
1x Poultry Egg
|14 Satiety
|Firecap Mushroom Soup
|2x Firecap
2x Lettuce
|400 Stamina
13% + 10,000 HP
|Fried Chicken
|2x Poultry Meat
1x Homi Grain
|7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
|Fries
|1x Potato
1x Salad Dressing
|14 Satiety
|Golden Egg and Tomato
|2x Thornmato
2x Poultry Egg
|7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
|Honeyed Fruit Juice
|2x Fallen Fruit
1x Honey
1x Carbonated Water
|300 Stamina
12% + 3,300 HP
|Iced Orchid Surprise
|2x Ghost Mushroom
1x Milk
1x Carbonated Water
|300 Stamina
12% + 3,300 HP
|Meat and Potato Stew
|1x Potato
1x Game Meat
|14 Satiety
|Meat Bun
|2x Homi Grain
1x Game Meat
|14 Satiety
|Mushroom Soup
|2x Mushroom
2x Lettuce
|7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
|Red Wheat Bread
|2x Brown Rice
|16 Satiety
|Seaweed and Egg Soup
|2x Laver
1x Poultry Egg
|7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
|Sliced Fish with Mushroom
|2x Mushroom
1x Silver Bass
|7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
|Steamed Conch
|2x Conch
1x Lettuce
|7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
|Stir-Fried Broccoli
|2x Broccoli
|14 Satiety
|Surf and Turf
|1x Darby’s Sturgeon
2x Poultry Egg
|8 Satiety
13% + 10,000 HP
|Vegetable Salad
|1x Fallen Fruit
1x Thornmato
1x Lettuce
1x Salad Dressing
|7 Satiety
12% + 3,300 HP
|Crispy Grilled Fish
|1x Silver Bass
|10 Satiety
|Fried Egg
|2x Poultry egg
|5 Satiety
10% + 1,500 HP
|Fried Mushrooms
|2x Mushroom
|5 Satiety
10% + 1,500 HP
|Lettuce Salad
|2x Lettuce
1x Salad Dressing
|5 Satiety
10% + 1,500 HP
|Sizzling Meat
|2x Game Meat
|10 Satiety
|Wholegrain Bread
|2x Homi Grain
|10 Satiety
And that’s all of the Tower of Fantasy recipes that we know so far. We’ll keep updating this list as we discover more Tower of Fantasy cooking and creation recipes. We’ve got more Tower of Fantasy Guides here. For more gaming guides for other titles, click here.