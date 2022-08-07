Tower Of Fantasy Gives Free SSRs On Launch!

Tower Of Fantasy, the “shared open-world RPG”, is scheduled for launch later this week on August 10. Here are all the events you can participate in as soon as you land in the Astra Shelter.

More details about each event are expected as soon as the game releases, but for now, here’s everything we know about each one of these launch events. Some of these Tower of Fantasy events even give Free SSRs!

Tower Of Fantasy Launch Events

Pre-Registration Rewards

Tower of Fantasy reached almost 4 million during pre-registration, and has reached every single milestone set. Players can claim gacha vouchers, cosmetics, and more:

Vouchers 10x Gold Nucleus 500x Dark Crystals

Rare Items Leader of Astra Aida Trailblazer Avatar (Cute) Orion Star Sand



Note: The avatars differ between the Android, PC, and iOS platforms, and only 1 can be claimed.

Launch Events

There are also several events celebrating the launch of the game, and will be available immediately.

Starpath Navigation

21 days after creating your character, complete the main story “Ecological Station Intruders” to claim an SSR Weapon of your choice and 10 free draws, among many other rewards.

Starpath Navigation is a permanent event and will be available for every new character.

Pioneer’s Gift

For players who create their character within the first 3 weeks of launch can claim the following rewards after completing “Ecological Station Intruders”:

Nemesis Amplification Goggles

1x Gold Nucleus

5x SR Relic Shard box

8,888x Gold

Nemesis Limited Cache

This is the “banner” that will run for the first 3 weeks of launch.

Wanderers can use Red Nucleus to make Special Orders during the “Forgiveness and Rebirth Limited Order”. The probability of obtaining the limited weapon Venus is greatly increased during this period.

is greatly increased during this period. Wanderers can use Special Vouchers to make Special Orders during the “Yesteryear’s Reconstruction Limited Order”. The probability of obtaining the limited Matrix Nemesis will be greatly increased during this period.

Future Events

Shoulder to Shoulder Graceful Day

From Week 1 to Week 2 of launch, log in weekly to claim draws and limited vehicles.

Round 1 10x Gold Nucleus Vehicle: 2613

Round 2 10x Red Nucleus



Executor Training

This event will be available on Week 3 of launch, and more details will be available soon. It will reward the following:

2x Red Nucleus

SSR Relic: Collosus Arm

Road of Strife

This event will be available on Week 4 of launch, and more details will be available soon. It will reward the following:

6x Red Nucleus

Vehicle: Mechbird

Login Supplies

This event will be available on Month 2 of launch, and more details will be available soon. It will reward the following:

3x Red Nucleus

Twitch Drops – Outposts Challenge

From August 11 to August 13, watch the Tower of Fantasy livestream on Twitch for the required duration to earn the following drops!

[Vanguard Trailblazer] title

Illusory Link border

3x Gold Nucleus

150x Dark Crystals

Regional Events

East-Asia (Japan)

Tower of Fantasy Global Launch Festival: From August 10 to August 30, watch livestreams and join community events to earn rewards!

North America (USA, Canada)

ToFantasy World (August 10 – August 16): Watch livestreams, interact with influencers, and share your experience to win rewards!

Southeast Asia (Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore)

Fantasy Season (August 11 – August 30): Watch livestreams, and participate in online and offline events for merchandise and in-game rewards!

Europe

ToF Summer Fest (August 11 – August 17): Watch livestreams and interact with streamers to win rewards!

Latin America

ToF Carnaval (August 11 – August 17): Watch livestreams to obtain rewards!

