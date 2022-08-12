Tower of Fantasy Redemption Codes and How to redeem codes

Popular Gacha MMORPG Tower of Fantasy has redemption codes you can get for free. Here are those gift codes and instructions on how to redeem codes in Tower of Fantasy.

Tower of Fantasy Redemption Codes

Global Launch Celebration Gift Codes

In celebration of the game’s global release, Tencent has distributed thank you gift codes to players. These codes will work on a limited basis. There’s only a limit as to how many of these can be redeemed in one server, so be sure to grab them fast. The gift codes are not case sensitive.

Gift Code Contents Expiry TOF666 8,888 Gold

1x SR Relic Shard Box Limited per server TOF888 8,888 Gold

1x Black Nucleus

10x Crispy Grilled Fish Limited per server ILOVETOF 1x Gold Nucleus

5x Weapon Battery II Limited per server

How to Redeem Tower of Fantasy Gift Codes

It’s actually tricky to find where to redeem the gift codes in this game, so here’s a quick step-by-step guide on the redemption procedure in Tower of Fantasy.

Find the icon that’s shaped like a Gift Box in the upper right hand corner of the screen Select ‘Rewards’ from the many below Select ‘Exchange’ on the left-hand side You’ll find here a text box where you can input the gift codes above You’ll receive mail from the server. You can find these in the mail shaped icon below the map on the left-hand side of the screen Select the mail containing a gift to claim your gift rewards.

That’s it! That’s how easy it is to redeem gift codes in Tower of Fantasy. While most of the gift codes have now been claimed completely, rest assured that we’ll continue updating this article as more gift codes are given out by Tencent and Perfect World. Stay tuned for more redemption codes and Tower of Fantasy related news and updates in the future, only here at ClutchPoints Gaming.