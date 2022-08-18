Tower of Fantasy Guides: Tower of Fantasy SSR Relic Tier List

There are so many relics in Tower of Fantasy but so little explanation on what they do and how they function by the time you get the chance to claim some of them. You get given an SSR Relic Gift Box that gives you relic shards but has no idea which one to pick. Well, my friend, we’ve got here in this guide a Tower of Fantasy SSR Relic Tier List to help you distinguish the crap from the treasure. While it’s a good idea to get all of the relics to Advancement Level 4 to get their passive benefits, you should still keep in mind this ranking to make sure you are prioritizing your resources for the right gear. In this guide, you’ll find out which is the top and which is the best SSR Relic in the game. So, without further ado, we start from the bottom:

Tower of Fantasy SSR Relic Tier List

7. Type V Armor – The Type V Armor allows the player to pilot a mecha for thirty seconds – similar to the Type V Armor that the player gets to wear during one of the MSQ in the mines. This powerful but lumbering machine packs quite the punch and protects the player from any stun while inside, but the thirty-second time limit is too short to make this worth investing in, especially since it has a 200-second long cooldown. This is also largely outclassed by the Colossus Arm in PvP, so it’s very impractical to use the Type V Armor all things considered. Get it to Level 5 Advancement, though, and you gain access to a powerful burst attack – but it will take you forever before you get to that level – might as well spend your time doing something else.

Advancements

1: When piloting the mecha, gain immunity to flame damage and control effects.

2: Gain the Artillery Fire skill. Artillery Fire: Fire 6 times at the locked-on target. Each hit deals damage equal to 155.2% of ATK.

3: When piloting the armor, dealing damage also inflicts burn.

4: Increase flame damage by 2%, even if not deployed. Unavailable in Apex League

5: Gain the Flame Domain skill. Flame Domain: Erect a wide-range Flame Domain at the current location, dealing damage equal to a maximum of 1146.8% of ATK.

Where or How to Get: Get 1,050 Exploration Progress Points in Crow

6. Omnium Shield – As we always say, offense is the best defense, and hiding behind the shield could buy you some time but will never get you the win. The shield’s 200% energy level is a small amount to crush through, making it easily destroyed within its 10-second duration. Its 90-second cooldown is also very painful if you’re relying on it for defense. Besides, the Omnium Shield isn’t even capable of covering you from all sides, so it’s hard to recommend this as a top relic in Tower of Fantasy.

Advancements

1: Slow enemies that pass through the shield by 50% for 2 seconds.

2: Reduce cooldown to 60 seconds.

3: Extend duration to 20 seconds.

4: Reduce frost damage received by 2%, even if not deployed. Unavailable in Apex League.

5: When Wanderers or allies pass through the Omnium Shield, damage dealt increases by 25% for 7 seconds.

Where or How to Get: Obtain 30 Omnium Shield Shards

5. Spacetime Rift – This relic is what we call the black hole relic, and it’s one of the most fun relics to use in Tower of Fantasy. While not the best, you can have a blast using the Spacetime Rift as it launches a proton bomb towards enemies that will suck them in for ten full seconds. This is a great way to deal with crowds and to disable heavy enemies to have them stuck in one location as you deal punishment to them. However, it’s not really as good as the other relics found below.

Advancements

1: Enemies caught within the rift who are close to the ground are unable to dodge, and the vacuum duration is increased to 15 seconds.

2: Increase the target area by 100%.

3: Increase damage dealt to targets in the area by 20%.

4: Reduce flame damage received by 2%, even if not deployed. Unavailable in Apex League.

5: Enemies within the rift are unable to receive any healing.

Where or How to Get: Obtain 30 Spacetime Rift Shards

4. Hologram Projector – Your strongest ally in Tower of Fantasy is yourself, and thankfully, you can pack double the punch with the Hologram Projector. Having this around is like having a Mimic Tear in Elden Ring – copying your entire loadout and fighting the enemy with an AI fighter. If your base loadout already has strong DPS, you are practically doubling your damage output for fifteen seconds with the Hologram Projector, which is why it’s up here in this list. However, as you’ll soon find out, there are ways to more than double your DPS using relics, and there are even better benefits than just dealing double the damage… Still, the Hologram Projector is one of the two relics you’d want to bring in PvP, as it does help deal out massive damage against your opponent.

Advancements

1: Extend duration to 20 seconds.

2: Reduce skill cooldown to 120 seconds.

3: Tap again to transpose to the hologram’s position.

4: Increase volt damage by 2%, even if not deployed. Unavailable in Apex League.

5: Increase damage dealt by holograms to 50% of the Wanderer’s damage. Transposing removes control effects.

Where or How to Get: Get 1,035 Exploration Progress Points in Warren

3. Alternate Destiny – While we said previously that offense is the best defense, Alternate Destiny is just so good in boosting your and your party’s defense that it makes it up here in this list. This is a very important relic to have and advance in the early game as it can help you get through the tougher PvE sections of the game, even allowing you to solo ones that are meant to be completed with a party. While active, the Alternate Destiny boosts your immunity to stun and stops your HP from decreasing anywhere below 20% when active, which makes this a panacea to an early death. This gives you the defensive benefits of both the Omnium Shield and the Type V Armor at the same time AND shares it with your allies, which is why it’s up high in this list.

Advancements:

1: Allied Wanderers in the dimension recover 15% HP 8 seconds later.

2: Friendly units in the dimension gain 25% lifesteal.

3: Allied Wanderers in the dimension gain immunity to all mind control.

4: Increase frost damage by 2%, even if not deployed. Unavailable in Apex League.

5: Until the Relic disappears, allied Wanderers in the dimension double all lifesteal effects when HP drops to 40% or below.

Where or How to Get: Get 30 Alternate Destiny Shards

2. Confinement – We return to our “offense is the best defense” mantra, and Confinement is Alternate Destiny but for attack mode. It also creates a field that gives bonuses while you’re inside, and it stays for the most part of a full ten seconds. Energy will continue to move across the radius, allowing you to unleash elemental damage to enemies. The best part is that any enemy that ends up touching the edge of the radius will get stunned for two seconds, so it’s a great relic to catch opponents off guard even in PvP.

Advancements:

1: Now stun targets for 3 seconds and have a 180-second cooldown.

2: Increase damage dealt by energy pulses by 30%.

3: Reduce cooldown to 120 seconds.

4: Increase physical damage by 2%, even if not deployed. Unavailable in Apex League.

5: Trigger an earthquake every 3 seconds, suspending targets. The waves can be dodged by jumping.

Where or How to Get: Get 30 Confinement Shards

The Best Tower of Fantasy SSR Relic:

1. Colossus Arm – The Colossus arm deals damage more than just double your usual output but can do quadruple DPS than usual, making this relic the best thing to use if you want to boost your DPS by a long shot. The Colossus Arm gives players access to an ability that deals 1387.7% of their base damage in a sweeping attack that is very hard to dodge, and its pressed skill button will deal 453.5% damage and suspend enemies. Colossus Arm is hugely overpowered that we’ll not be surprised if it sees a nerf anytime soon.

Advancements:

1: Fire 2 missiles with each attack, dealing damage to the target. Each missile deals damage equal to 34.8% of ATK.

2: Reduce cooldown to 200 seconds.

3: Fire 4 missiles with each attack, dealing damage to the target. Each missile deals damage equal to 34.8% of ATK.

4: Reduce physical damage received by 2%, even if not deployed. Unavailable in Apex League.

5: Colossus Arm lasts for 30 seconds. All damage taken for this duration is reduced by 20%.

Where or How to Get: Obtain an Iced Strawberry Soda in Hykros or through crafting (2 Strawberries, 2 Honey, 11 Carbonated Water) and 1 Tool Set from Fine Gift. Take these to the Oil Rig West of Signal Station Ruins Spacerift to talk to a Hyena Guard to start the Hyena’s Banges Base side quest. Complete the side quest then activate the three beacons in Navia to find a special pod that contains the Colossus Arm.

And that’s it for our Tower Fantasy Guide on SSR Relic Tier List. In the event that more SSR Relics get added to the game, we’ll make sure to update this guide. For more Tower of Fantasy Guides, click here.