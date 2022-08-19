Toys for Bob appears to be leading the development for Wumpa League

Toys for Bob got social media buzzing as they apparently teased an upcoming game that could be under development. Could it be Wumpa League or maybe Spyro 4? Let’s break it down and find out what’s up with Toys for Bob.

Let's play a game… see if you can name every TFB title in order! pic.twitter.com/pNkQJByqKL — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) August 15, 2022

Just recently on Twitter, Toys for Bob initiated a game wherein players had to guess all 18 games they’ve developed so far. Honestly speaking, 18 didn’t add up at first glance, as Toys for Bob hasn’t exactly been this prolific yet. If we were to count all TFB-developed games including ones they helped support development, then the total count should be beyond 18. Now, if we only consider all games wherein TFB was the lead developer, then there should only be 17 games to date.

Thanks for playing along, how many did you guess correctly? Ya know, it's pretty convenient we have more wall space to cover… 😉 pic.twitter.com/g4A5hkAHk3 — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) August 16, 2022

True enough, the following day Toys for Bob posted the results, and as we mentioned there are only 17 games up until now. However, the developers made it clear that game number 18 will come out soon, making it clear that this game they did on social media is a way for them to promote an upcoming 18th game. The question now is, what game does TFB have in store for us?

Toys for Bob apparently only put up frames of their lead-developed games on their studio wall. With that in mind, it’s safe to assume that a new Call of Duty title won’t be game number 18 since TFB only offers development support for that game. This means it could be one of three games, Wumpa League, Spyro 4, or a brand new TFB IP that we’ve yet to learn about.

Spyro 4 seems to be the clear favorite on social media since fans are getting sick of all the Wumpa League teases. Plus, it also makes sense to have Spyro 4 up on that wall considering all 17 games by TFB have physical discs and a price tag on them. Sad to say, there aren’t any strong pieces of evidence that Spyro 4 will be TFB’s 18th installment.

Speaking of evidence, Wumpa League clearly has more credibility and is a much more sensible game release candidate. For starters, we’ve seen evidence of Wumpa League surface during the end credits of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. After beating the game 100%, credits with concept art will appear while a narrator explains each art in the background. One of the concept arts featured in the credits had Coco Bandicoot defeating Nina Cortex in an esports tournament. The narrator clearly says “Esports”, however, notice how the letter “W” was the logo for the banners. It could be a subtle nod to Wumpa League being the tournament’s name.

Then there’s the easter egg on the TV in Rude Awakening when players complete 106% in Crash Bandicoot 4. Initially, we didn’t know what to make of it until we confirmed what it was thanks to a video of Crash and Coco playing Uncharted 4. In the background on the far right, we can see a banner of Wumpa League which had the same colorway as the logo that flashed on the TV. Coincidence? I think not.

While these easter eggs might be old news to die-hard fans, in most recent Crash Bandicoot history, Toys for Bob created a 25th Anniversary video for Crash. Notice how in one of their video transitions, they utilized the Wumpa League logo. In fact, the month prior, Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head of TFB, was in attendance for Game Developers Conference. During his presentation of Crash 4, Paul Yan nonchalantly previewed a more developed concept art of Wumpa League.

We’re aware that these teases and easter eggs are a thing of the past which is why fans want to see Spyro 4 instead. Oddly enough, Toys for Bob has been silent up until now. However, we do understand that they’ve had their hands tied in supporting the development of CoD: Warzone. Apparently, TFB found the time to do their own thing now, hence the tweets. Plus there’s also the fact that Activision Blizzard is still yet to release a family-friendly game this year.

Activision Blizzard for over a decade now has been releasing at least one family-friendly game per year. Last year we saw the release of “Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!”. As for this year, we’re placing our bets on Wumpa League, especially considering all that hype TFB put into the game. It would be a waste if they decide to go another direction. For now, all we can do is wait for TFB to make any official announcements. May it be Wumpa League, Spyro, or an entirely new game, we’re all surely excited to see what Toys for Bob has in store for us.