The Atlanta Hawks have an interesting offseason ahead of them, with myriad reports already surfacing that underscored the potential upheaval in Atlanta amid the uncertainty regarding star point guard Trae Young‘s future with the franchise.

To that point, the Hawks are truly unlikely to be running to trading block to move their primary option. Nonetheless, any shrewd organization would have questions about his leadership and disposition, including the ones that may want to trade for him.

In looking at those teams though, one common theme stands out.

At least among the top options.

There are several franchises that have plenty to offer the Hawks if they do eventually want to move Young in an offseason blockbuster.

3 blockbuster Trae Young trade offers Hawks must consider in 2023 NBA offseason

Trae Young to the Thunder

Young heads home in a trade that could explode for the Oklahoma City Thunder and backfire or produce fireworks. It all depends on how he plays alongside All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a more formidable scorer and ball-handler than Murray.

A betting man would say that Young, playing in his home state in front of his home fans, would put on a good face though. Especially as SGA is exactly the type of player that a star would want to play with. Atlanta, who could ask for Chet Holmgren in the trade, would likely be pushing their luck and so he would probably be developing alongside Young, SGA, and Jalen Williams in OKC.

An easy upgrade for them, though they surrender a walking triple-double in Josh Giddey and a defensive specialist in Lu Dort for salary purposes. They also surrender the 12th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft while getting back the 2025 second-round pick they traded to Utah as well.

With the 12th overall pick, the Hawks can go in a number of directions, but a center that could replace Onyeka Okongwu should he leave to be a starter elsewhere would be wise.

Duke Blue Devils center Dereck Lively II, who averaged 2.4 blocks per game in the 2022-23 season, should be available. Four-time All-Big 10 selection and 2022-23 Consensus All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, who blocked 2.9 shots per game in 2022-23, will likely be available as well.

Trae Young to the Raptors

Something about Young in Toronto just sounds right, and with forwards John Collins and Jalen Johnson joining him there, the Raptors can expect their offense to take flight.

In return that Hawks will get rising star OG Anunoby, 3-and-D specialist Gary Trent Jr., stretch big Chris Boucher, and veteran forward Otto Porter Jr.

With a starting lineup of Young, Scottie Barnes, Siakam, Collins, and Jakob Poetl, the offense should be much improved as Anunoby and Barnes get more offensive responsibility. The length of the final four should do wonders when covering for Young on his poor defensive nights.

Meanwhile, the Raptors could try to have Johnson, Precious Achiuwa, and Christian Koloko in the second unit frontcourt, allowing them to play bully-ball.

Starting Murray, Trent, Anunoby, and Capela, Atlanta will establish a defensive identity right away under head coach Quin Snyder, a move that should lead to plenty of wins with the offensive options that the Hawks have as well.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Hunter starting at power forward alongside the quartet, but Bey is an option as well.

With a bench that’ll include Boucher, Porter, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Hawks will never be lacking for shooters.

A win-now move that makes Atlanta a more balanced squad all-around, this a trade that both sides should seriously consider the offseason.

Trae Young to the Pelicans

Young heading to the New Orleans Pelicans is a trade that New Orleans might consider in a vacuum if it involved CJ McCollum, perhaps even Zion Williamson. However, it’s not one that the Hawks would likely make.

However, trading McCollum, Williamson, and Jonas Valanciunas in exchange for Young, Collins, and Okongwu is one that they may.

The trade officially moves 3-point specialist Trey Murphy III to the starting lineup, while a young perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Herb Jones starts at shooting guard between Young and Brandon Ingram. At center, the skilled Valanciunas is replaced by Okongwu, a much more mobile defender that can help them more in the pick-and-roll.

Like the Hawks in the above trade, the Pelicans would boast a formidable defensive front.

Atlanta will be pleased as well, with a skilled scorer in McCollum alleviating some of the pressure on Murray in the backcourt.

Should the Hawks want to prioritize defense though, they could always start Griffin, who averaged 17.3 points per game in the 2022-23 regular season when he played 30 to 39 minutes per game. Still, McCollum would provide value in his ability to get points on the board whenever Atlanta did need them..

Nonetheless, the real gem of the trade is Zion, whose troublesome injury history may just make him expendable in New Orleans. With that in mind, the Hawks need to not only be hopeful but be aware of how to reduce the strain on his body.

One such way could be by having Zion switch to center, where he would be undersized height-wise but not in terms of strength or physique. It may take some creativity scheme-wise, but an aggressive perimeter defense that prided itself on a help mentality would go a long way.

That said, starting Murray, Griffin, Hunter, Bey, and Zion would be quite the change for the Hawks offense; it would be far more balanced and unpredictable.

Nonetheless, if Zion remains at power forward after regaining his comfort level, starting Capela only enhances their defense and presence on the boards. Whether Griffin, Hunter, or Bey then moved to the bench, the unit still stands strong with Bogdanovic, Johnson, and Valanciunas.